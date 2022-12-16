Elon Musk shuts down Twitter Spaces following spat with journalists 

After several journalists who had just been banned from Twitter discovered they could still take part in the live audio service Twitter Spaces, the company decided to shut it down. Owner of Twitter Elon Musk said the audio service “should be operating tomorrow” after the firm fixed an old glitch late Thursday night.

Before nightfall, Musk’s network suspended seven reporters, including those from CNN, the Washington Post, and the New York Times, for allegedly revealing the whereabouts of his private jet

Katie Notopoulos, a writer for BuzzFeed News, talked live on Twitter Spaces with two of the banned journalists, Drew Harwell of the Washington Post and Matt Binder of Mashable, to discuss the sudden wave of suspensions. Even when they could no longer view or publish on Twitter, they were still able to communicate with one another using the Spaces platform.

After the session had gained hundreds of viewers, Musk interrupted to declare bluntly that anyone who “doxxes,” or discloses private location information about another individual, will be banned. Despite the journalists’ protests that they had not, in fact, published any live flight data as the millionaire claimed, he abruptly ended the call. At its height, almost 40,000 people were tuning in to hear the conversation.

Notopoulos later tweeted that Twitter Spaces had crashed during the middle of her session, thereby cutting off communication between all participants. The Twitter conversation has since ended, and there is no longer any documentation or information available about it.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija December 15, 2022

Ekweremadu says his problems in the UK can be traced back to the EFCC

Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu testified before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, ...

YNaija December 14, 2022

Apple Music launches new Karaoke feature – Everything you need to know and how to use it

Apple Music is now a karaoke machine. Apple Music Sing, new with iOS 16.2 (and the equivalent macOS and tvOS ...

YNaija December 14, 2022

Killers of female student at UNILORIN to be executed by hanging

The murderers of Olajide Blessing Omowumi, a 300-level student at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), were condemned to death by ...

YNaija December 14, 2022

I have done my best for Nigeria – Buhari in Washington

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, says he’s exhausted all possible options in his service to the country. Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu ...

YNaija December 13, 2022

PDP apologises to international community for Tinubu’s ’embarrassing outing’ at Chatham House

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization has apologized to Nigerians and the international community for the shameful and ...

YNaija December 13, 2022

Tinubu is not a Lagos indigene, according to PDP’s Bode George

Chief Bode George, a powerful figure in the Peoples Democratic Party, has stated that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail