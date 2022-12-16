Elon Musk shuts down Twitter Spaces following spat with journalists 

After several journalists who had just been banned from Twitter discovered they could still take part in the live audio service Twitter Spaces, the company decided to shut it down. Owner of Twitter Elon Musk said the audio service “should be operating tomorrow” after the firm fixed an old glitch late Thursday night.

Before nightfall, Musk’s network suspended seven reporters, including those from CNN, the Washington Post, and the New York Times, for allegedly revealing the whereabouts of his private jet

Katie Notopoulos, a writer for BuzzFeed News, talked live on Twitter Spaces with two of the banned journalists, Drew Harwell of the Washington Post and Matt Binder of Mashable, to discuss the sudden wave of suspensions. Even when they could no longer view or publish on Twitter, they were still able to communicate with one another using the Spaces platform.

After the session had gained hundreds of viewers, Musk interrupted to declare bluntly that anyone who “doxxes,” or discloses private location information about another individual, will be banned. Despite the journalists’ protests that they had not, in fact, published any live flight data as the millionaire claimed, he abruptly ended the call. At its height, almost 40,000 people were tuning in to hear the conversation.

Notopoulos later tweeted that Twitter Spaces had crashed during the middle of her session, thereby cutting off communication between all participants. The Twitter conversation has since ended, and there is no longer any documentation or information available about it.