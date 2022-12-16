BBNaija’s Frodd pops the question to his girlfriend

Frodd, a former housemate on the reality TV show Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija), has proposed to his longtime love Chioma.

The reality TV personality, whose actual name is Chukwuemeka Okoye, proposed to his girlfriend on Thursday.

The couple wore all-white ensembles and stood out against the vibrant backdrop in video footage that has now gone viral.

Then the lifestyle guru got down on one knee and proposed to Chioma, and she said yes.

It shows the two of them enthusiastically embracing one another while beaming broadly at the camera.

Even the businessman’s Instagram stories were filled with details of his proposal.

In the wake of the proposal’s widespread dissemination, the couple has received numerous well-wishes from all corners of the Internet.

Frodd competed in the 2019 season of BBNaija, which was won by Mercy Eke.

His romance with Esther, a housemate, was a major story for as long as the show aired.

Earlier this month, the reality star and many other former Big Brother Nigeria contestants met with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

