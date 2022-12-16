Crowd unrest at an Asake concert in Brixton leaves four people in critical condition

There was mob unrest at the Asake event in Brixton, south London, and four individuals are in severe condition.

According to the Daily Mirror, people at the O2 Academy were alleged to have been locked outside the venue in frigid weather, forcing some to try to force their way inside.

The concert was eventually canceled part-way through, with the newspaper reporting fans were told: “The reason we have to stop the show is because they have breached the doors.

“You’ve got 3,000 people have broken the doors outside and because of security the police have asked us to close the show.”

The message was met with booing before it continued: “This is nothing to do with us… There are people who’ve breached the door.

“They have broken in and security are trying to help with it.”

In a statement released Thursday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said that at around 9:30 p.m., they were summoned to the location, along with the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

In all, eight persons were brought to the hospital, and four remain in severe condition with what are likely crushing-related injuries. The site medics also attended to the needs of those who were hurt.

One woman wrote on Twitter: “I was squashed, people stampeded in after hours of standing outside and having the doors closed. I could not breathe.”

Another Twitter user gave a detailed account of what went down in a thread.

So the police have locked off Asake and have left a bunch of people in an alley in the freezing cold. It is well. pic.twitter.com/NSuu2MudHK — Midé (@__93_Mide) December 15, 2022

Met Police gold commander Ade Adelekan described the incident as “extremely distressing”.

He said: “This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.

“A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night.

“The scene will be examined by specialist officers, CCTV will be viewed, every witness that we can make contact with will be spoken to and all other lines of enquiry will be followed.

“Officers are remaining in the area to provide reassurance to the local community in and around Brixton.”

While no arrests have taken place, detectives have launched an urgent investigation and cordons remain in place at the O2 Academy.

He added: “I am aware of a video being shared on social media. I would ask people to be sensible about what they share, and not to post material that will be upsetting to those affected by this incident.

“Where force has been used by police officers, those officers know they have to be accountable for their actions. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will view all material, including body-worn video footage from the officers at the scene.

“In relation to a clip being widely shared, I can confirm that no police dogs were deployed to the location.”

He urged witnesses – and anyone with mobile phone footage that may assist the investigation – to contact the police.