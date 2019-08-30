5 Things that Should Matter Today: Funmi Iyanda’s ”Walking With Shadows” is the queer Nollywood movie we need right now

Queer cinema isn’t exactly dead in Nollywood, but we can admit that it’s nowhere near Hollywood’s churning content on LGBTQ movies from big studios to indie outfits. Think Carol, Call Me by Your Name, and Love, Simon. Tope Oshin’s 2018 young adult queer film We Don’t Live Here Anymore tells the story of two teenage boys who fall in love and have to deal with society’s homophobia.

Deliberately, Nollywood movies that feature queer characters are aimed at dismantling homophobia, and we will see that again in the adaptation of Jude Dibia’s 2005 controversial novel Walking With Shadows, which will premiere at the London Film Festival this year and stars Zainab Balogun and Ozzy Agu.

I’m pleased to announce the @BFI London Film Festival world premiere of Walking With Shadows, an adaptation of @JudeDibia’s award-winning novel. This is the first in a slate of films my team and l will be making. #WWSTHEMOVIE #walkingwithshadows pic.twitter.com/4U0v8xbJ36 — Funmi Iyanda (@Funmilola) August 29, 2019

Walking With Shadows was published at a time when Nigeria was hotly battling the idea of homosexuality as an ”un-African” perversion, and tells the story of Ebele Njoko who hides the secret that he’s gay from his wife and would have to choose between keeping his family or accepting a life of possible loneliness and rejection. It’s really interesting to see media personality Funmi Iyanda producing the film, which is necessary in giving visibility and representation to LGBTQ people in Nigeria.

Tobi Amusan, Nigeria’s track and field queen, has set a new record at the ongoing African Games staging in Rabat, Morocco. She ran a time of 12.68 secs in the 100m Hurdles event to break Gloria Alozie’s time of 12.74 secs at the 1999 edition of the championship.

Another case of Ebola in Uganda? Scary

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda are countries where the deal Ebola virus has resurfaced, leading to significantly large deaths. Another case now Uganda. God save us.

Most of us women fake the smiles, moanings, orgasms not because we want to but because we don’t want to hurt you guys feelings! So we have to be actresses to protect your egos. — 💞QUEEN IF HEARTS💞 (@aphrodi_tees) August 29, 2019

FG reveals that bandits have killed over 1, 460 persons in 2019

The Nigerian Government on Thursday August 29, disclosed that 1,460 persons have been killed in 330 attacks by bandits across the nation in 2019. The Permanent Secretary of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation’s office on Special Services, Amina Shamaki made the disclosure at the federal and states security administrators’ meeting in Kebbi.

Jidenna debunks the ”homosexuality is un-African nonsense”

Jidenna on how homophobia contradicts African history. We love facts… pic.twitter.com/ajudbSf08f — …and She was loved. (@thesalteater) August 28, 2019

