Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

My male fans don’t want to be called ladybugs 😔 — Z. (@LadyDonli) August 28, 2019

Hehehe, uhm, toxic masculinity?

If rain has ever beat you before it means you’re gay because na gay dey reign. I don’t make the rules sorry — angel (@plasticspit) August 28, 2019

I don’t care what dentists say.

I’m not going to leave toothpaste in my mouth after I finish brushing without rinsing it out with water.

💀 — Fat Belly ‘Nenye (@The_Nenye) August 29, 2019

Armed Robbers: *Kicks door down* Nigerian Girls: So what did you bring for me? — Aba Boy👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) August 29, 2019

Date girls who have strict parents at least you’ll be sure she’s not cheating. — Oluwafunmilayo🇳🇬 (@FunmiKolz) August 29, 2019