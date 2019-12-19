5 Things that Should Matter Today: Nothing is adding up about that COZA promo video with Davido

Davido is trending. And for the wrong reasons. A viral video by the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) hit the internet last night featuring the artiste endorsing the church’s upcoming program ’12 Days of Glory’ with a little girl and her mother. Reportedly, COZA ran a competition for who can come up with the best advert. The girl found Davido and here we are. Winner. But not quite. Davido is receiving backlash for his participation in the video given the problematic history of the church and the string of rape allegations associated with the founder Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

There is no way Davido would make me believe he didn’t do that video consciously as a promotional video for COZA. And nobody would killl him anyways. The disclaimer is just an after thought because of the backlash. Before you argue, watch the video again and come back to comment — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) December 18, 2019

Davido is not some upcoming act that needs the money or controversy so he made a choice to stand with Biodun after all that has happened. — Period Partner (@duchesskk) December 18, 2019

Although David has dissociated himself from the advert, saying that it was doctored to appear as though he was promoting the program, there are still things that aren’t adding up. Wasn’t he aware that it was a promotional video by COZA? The mere mention of the church should be enough to put him off. Also, he’s about to release a video. Coincidence? His single Risky was also heralded with manufactured controversy to promote it. Is this another trick? We’ll see how this pans out.

Senate approves Muhammad Nami as new FIRS chairman

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Mamman Nami as the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

Senate President Dr. Ahmed Lawan hit his gavel at about 2:51 pm today, signalling the confirmation of Nami’s appointment by the Senate. President Mohammadu Buhari sent Nami’s name to the Senate as FIRS Executive Chairman last week.

Imo Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu is dead

The Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, Benjamin Uwajumogu, has died. According to reports, Uwajumogu slumped in his house while taking his bath. He was rushed to a private hospital in Apo, Abuja where he was confirmed dead. He was 51 years old.

Supreme Court upholds elections of Nasir El-Rufai, Seyi Makinde

The Supreme Court today Wednesday December 18th, affirmed the election of Nasir El-Rufai as Kaduna State governor. In a related development, the Supreme court today also affirmed the election of Seyin Makinde as governor of Oyo state. The apex court ruled that Makinde was validly elected as the governor of the state in the last general election. The court dismissed the appeal of Adelabu, the APC candidate in the election which held in March this year.

30% of Nigerians paid bribe to public officials in 2019

A new survey on corruption in Nigeria has revealed that 30 per cent of citizens in the country paid bribes to public officials in 2019. The report was presented by the Nigerian Government in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.