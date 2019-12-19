 “Access The Stars” continues to stand out as it heads to Onitsha

Access

The music reality show, “Access the Stars” has moved from city to city in search of Nigeria’s next superstar.

The show’s producers have employed an exciting lineup and this differentiates it from previous Nigerian musical talent shows.

From the auditions to the judges to the caliber of stars, up until the finale, #AccessTheStars is living up to its billing.

As we head for the 5 round of auditions in Onitsha, let’s check out the five different ways it stands out from all other talent shows Nigeria has seen:

  1. A meeting with stars: Access the Stars gives these aspiring musicians a chance to roll with the biggest and brightest stars in Nigeria after being carefully selected by the A-list judges who are stars themselves.
  2. The Friday Night Concert:  Access the Stars is one of the few music reality shows to organize a free concert in every city where auditions are hosted, and this has added an extra level of verve to an already exciting showpiece.
  3. Prizes and Goodies to be won every week: Gifts and many other prizes are up for grabs at every show organized in each audition city. During the Abeokuta auditions where the new Star Lager Beer was unveiled, fans were treated to an all-out party, carting away different prizes and gifts. Lagos felt the same as many new account holders of Access Bank Plc won five thousand Naira each along with many other mouth-watering prizes at the raffle, not forgetting the grand prize of 150 million Naira of cash and prizes for the winner of the show.
  4. The Best Music Bootcamp on TV: As great as these talents are, they are still quite raw and need a little refining. This will be done when all 12 finalists head to Lagos for the boot camp. Here, they will meet with the movers and shakers of the industry who will show them the tips, tricks, and hacks to becoming better singers and performers.

 

  1. Still on a quest for more: The competition is heating up as things are getting turnt already, with only two major cities left on the list. This is the chance of a lifetime to be showcased on one of Africa’s biggest platforms and perform alongside the biggest of stars. Next stop is Onitsha before the run in at Owerri.

 

To get in on the action, head on to accessthestars.ng, and take the first step to what might be a stellar music career. Auditions head to Onitsha this week on the 19th and 20th.

 

Artistes and judges are pumped and excited, however, it is up to the rest of Nigeria to come out with the brightest talents who will roll with the next line of superstars in the remaining two cities.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Sponsor December 18, 2019

HUAWEI Y9s is now available in the Nigerian market and we are here for it

The HUAWEI Y9s equipped with an Ultra-wide angle 48MP AI Triple Camera to deliver outstanding photography is now available for ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 18, 2019

El Clasico: FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol Festival & other exciting content on GOtv

This is an exciting week on GOtv! From football to Nigerian festivals the whole family as well as friends can ...

Sponsor December 17, 2019

The 6th Unofficial Christmas Party themed ‘Future Perfect’ brings the Future To Life

On Thursday the 12th December, The Balmoral Convention Centre was transformed into a futuristic arena for what has become the ...

Sponsor December 17, 2019

Teni’s ‘Billionaire Experience’ showcase turns Monday night party like no other

Teni took the city of Lagos on a lovely ride on the Billionaire side of things on the 16th of ...

Sponsor December 17, 2019

The Gift of Home – #GTBankHomeComing

There is no place like home, especially during the holidays. So in the spirit of giving, GTBank has launched a ...

Sponsor December 17, 2019

Unlimited food, live music performances, workshops & more: #EatDrinkFestival is back!

Attention foodies! Nigeria’s favourite food festival is back again this year. But this time, there’s a twist – the addition ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail