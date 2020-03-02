After months of auditions, Access The Stars is finally here

After months of speculation, we finally get our first glimpse at what Access The Stars, the mega reality talent show that is being run by Access Bank and Star Larger will look like. Access the Stars is groundbreaking in Nigerian entertainment for several reasons.

This is the first reality talent show that Access Bank will helm front and center after nearly 30 years in the Nigerian market. It is also their first major collaboration with an alcoholic beverage brand.

But really if you were going to partner to build a talent show with any brand, you couldn’t do any better than Star Lager.

Star has nearly 20 years of experience in the talent show genre, discovering many of Nigeria’s current biggest talents, the controversial KCee of KCEE Presh is an alumni of a Star talent show, as well as a host of others.

Combine this with Star’s experience hosting nationwide concerts through its Star Mega Jam vehicle and its impressive roster of celebrity contacts, you are almost guaranteed a great show, almost.

Highlights from the very first episode of #AccessTheStars Have you picked a favourite contestant yet? Stay tuned.

There’s a whole lot more to come!!! #MoreThanBanking #AccessMore #ShineMore pic.twitter.com/c4TlAgXUj5 — Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) March 2, 2020

To ensure nothing is left to chance, Access The Stars has also lined up star talent for its judging panel. Pop star Seyi Shay, in-demand producer Tee-Y Mix and dance mogul Kaffy Shafau round out the judges for the show while Darey Art-Alade and Olive Emodi will guide audiences through its structure and its intrigue.

Am I excited for Access the Stars?

Yes, in 2018, Nigeria experienced a severe drought of entertainment talent shows, The Voice Nigeria went off air, Project Fame lost its flair and Glo Naija Sings evaporated. Even the dance shows like Maltina Dance All fizzled out. Access the Stars will breathe new life into the genre and crown new stars outside of the Big Brother Nigeria universe, and I am sorely looking forward to that.

Will you be watching this weekend?