Orezi, Reekado Banks, Olamide and Small Doctor get Access The Stars off to a real start as auditions head to Lagos

Some of Nigeria’s biggest stars, Orezi, Olamide, Reekado Banks, Small Doctor and Q-dot, graced the first concert of the new music reality show, Access The Stars in Abeokuta.

Since its announcement, “Access The Stars” has set out to be one of the biggest music reality shows in recent history. The show which seeks to cast a spotlight on some of the budding music stars in the country, kicked off in Abeokuta this past week and delivered on its promise with a truly breathtaking show.

Leading the charge were some of Nigeria’s music heavyweight, as Small Doctor got the show off to a brilliant start. Following his performance were the likes of Reekado Banks, Orezi and Q-dot, who is a fan favorite in the town of Abeokuta. The show was then wrapped up by a super performance from Olamide.

With a stellar start to the show, fans in Lagos can expect STAR Lager and Access Banks to up the ante when the show comes to town. Lagos is renowned for being the home of some of Nigeria’s most gifted entertainers, as the city is revered for its vibrant nightlife.

Speaking after the Abeokuta concert, one of the judges on the show Seyi Shay spoke of her expectations in Lagos, “We all know Lagos is home to some fantastic talents. I honestly can’t wait to meet the amazing singers and vocalists who will be looking to steal our hearts. Abeokuta really impressed us the judges and we can only expect more from Lagos.”

The Lagos show will also see some top performances from some of Nigeria’s music finest as the show seeks to give budding music stars a platform to perform alongside the more established music superstars.

Access The Stars is a brainchild of two of Nigeria’s biggest brands, who are teaming up for a mega opportunity to discover new music talents across the country. The new talent hunt which is sponsored by Star Lager Beer and Access Bank will give exceptional Nigerians the chance to perform alongside Nigeria’s biggest stars, while the winner of the show will walk home with up to 150 million Naira in cash and prizes.

The Lagos auditions will be held at LTV Car Park, Agidingbi, on the 27th and 28th, while the Friday concert is slated for Ikeja City Mall. To get in on the action, head on to accessthestars.ng to register to audition at a location near you.