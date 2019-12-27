5 Things that Should Matter Today: Sowore nominated United States’ ‘Prisoner of Conscience’ Honour

Omoyele Sowore has been nominated to receive the Prisoner of Conscience honour from the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the United States House of Representatives.

The bipartisan commission is charged with promoting, defending and advocating for international human rights. U.S lawmaker, Josh Gottheimer, sponsored Sowore’s nomination for the prestigious recognition. The Congressman made the announcement during a meeting with other American politicians on Friday.

The third term agenda fired back in September – Falana fires back at Garba Shehu

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has fired back at Presidential Spokesperson Garba Shehu over allegation of spreading fake news with his claim of an agenda to give President Buhari a third term in office.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria in a statement released on Wednesday December 25, said the third term agenda for Buhari kicked off in September.

Sanwo-Olu has declared free BRT rides and toll on Christmas and New Year

Lagosians will on Wednesday enjoy a free ride on BRT to all their destinations. They will also enjoy the same gesture on January 1. Also, motorists plying the Ikoyi and Lekki Toll Plazas will enjoy free passage. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this on Tuesday.

Ganduje bans men and women from boarding same tricycle in Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday December 25, placed a ban on men and women boarding same tricycle in Kano.

The Kano State Governor who was represented by Commander-General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria held at Bayero University, Kano, said the ban will be enforced from January 2020