Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi profiles Chimamanda Adichie: A cultural icon | Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year Nominee 2019

Chimamanda

In late 2019, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie announced she was moving the Purple Hibiscus Creative Writing Workshop from Lagos to Awka in Anambra, it marked the beginning of a new era for Adichie’s extremely influential writing workshop and another assertion of her identity and pride in being a Nigerian contributing to the cultural renaissance we have experienced in the last decade. The Purple Hibiscus workshop has become a good sieve for finding and amplifying the work of the country’s brightest literary stars, with writers like Eloghosa Osunde and Akweke Emezi as alumni. This is one of the many ways Adichie’s outsize presence has been a beacon of pride in a difficult year.

As a writer and public commentator, Chimamanda has always been influential but never has she leaned into her influence and channelled the ensuing attention to causes personal to her. Chimamanda is renowned around the world for her contributions to feminist discourse, her tireless championing of women and her support for Hillary Clinton during her run for the US presidency. Her thoughts on feminism is a lodestone for many Gen-Z feminists.

Now in its 3rd year, Chimamanda funnelled growing interest in her personal style into her #WearNigerian project which highlights the work of Nigerian designers. Her #WearNigerian project has become so influential, she was able to invite Italian-born head of global fashion powerhouse Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri to a cultural exchange visit that saw the designer meet many of the industry’s brightest stars. Adichie has been vocal about her support of the Nigerian fashion industry, a position she has explained is inspired by her own hesitation to embrace fashion early in her career because of the stereotypes of frivolity that trail women in professional careers who also embrace clothes as a medium of self-expression.

Chimamanda is also renowned for the deft way in which she uses her platforms to amplify causes she holds dear and advocate for a system that recognizes the rights of all. She has received international recognition from Toronto to Beijing for her contributions to feminism, literature, and education. Her novel Americanah, considered one of the great contemporary novels of the decade is about to be adapted into a Hollywood mini-series by Oscar winner Lupita N’yongo and Emmy-nominated Danai Guririra.

We need more women like Chimamanda, women who assert their cultural heritage and introduce it to global audiences in ways that are not patronizing or reductive. Chimamanda for President!

 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Op-ed Editor December 28, 2019

Edwin Okolo profiles Chimaroke Nnamani: Voice in the wilderness | YNaija.com Person of the Year 2019 Nominee

Some might wonder why YNaija has chosen to add Senator Chimaroke Nnamani to its very prestigious list for the 2019 ...

Op-ed Editor December 28, 2019

Tolu Ogunlesi profiles Busola Dakolo: A picture of bravery (Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2019 Nominee)

Written by: Tolu Ogunlesi In 2017, TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year recognition went to “the Silence Breakers” – a ...

Op-ed Editor December 28, 2019

Ife Adebayo profiles Corper Stephen Teru: A fortune changer | Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2019 Nominee 

In recent years, the National Youth Service Corps has become a source of intense debate. Many argue that it has ...

Op-ed Editor December 28, 2019

Banky Wellington profiles Dr. Tony Rapu: A true grassroots leader | Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2019 Nominee

By Banky Wellington Fairly recently, while delivering a TedX speech in Lagos Nigeria, I said something along the lines of…“In ...

Op-ed Editor December 27, 2019

Wilfred Okiche profiles Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu: A mercurial character | Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2019 Nominee

It is the end of 2019 and Burna Boy is nominated for a Grammy for his latest record, African Giant. ...

Op-ed Editor December 27, 2019

‘On your mandate the tech industry stands’ | Iyinoluwa Aboyeji profiles Bosun Tijani, YNaija.com Person of the Year 2019 Nominee

Written by: Iyinoluwa Aboyeji  “By their fruits you shall know them.” – Mathew 7:16 When I returned to Nigeria in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail