A ‘Good time with Davido’ was totally lit and my S5 was the perfect date for the event. “She was brilliant”

Infinix Mobility knows how much Nigerians love entertainment, and for years now, they have given it hot every chance they get. so, it wasn’t much of a surprise that at Davido’s concert, Infinix Mobility was there all the way, turning up right there with Nigerians, giving maximum support to their brand ambassador – Davido.

“Good time with Davido” was splendid, and this splendor was complemented by the array of brands that partnered with Davido for the show, one of which was the smartphone brand that he represents.

Both brand – Infinix Mobility – and brand ambassador – Davido – share a number of qualities together, including, style, class, unparalleled innovative abilities, and more apparent on this day was their brilliance in performance.

Davido’s performance at the event was brilliant and the Infinix S5 was the perfect gadget to capture the thrilling moments. Pictures shot on this device were totally amazing.

Davido’s commitment to growth over the years has been commendable, he keeps upping his game, pushing beyond the limit, and setting the pace for others to follow, and one could only say the same for Infinix Mobility in its own competitive space.

The multiple award-winning artist was also able to pool a long list of highly talented A -list artist to the show, and each and every one of them brought their hay games, adding a more electrifying tone to the already blazing concert.

As Davido made entrance to the stage, I was having a hard time, trying to figure out which one gave me the chills, whether it was his grand entrance or the reaction of the crowd. All I know is, I was standing wide eyed and in awe.

Davido quickly ran through the archives performing some of his oldies from “Fall”, “if”, ‘FIA’, ‘Nwa Baby’, to ‘One Ticket’, ‘Money’ and more.

I guess I don’t need to tell you what happened when it finally got to “RISKY”. Fans cheered and sang along enjoying every bit of the performance. It sure was a good way to wrap up the amazing year and give his homies a taste of the vibe he’d be taking to north America for the 2020 Good time tour.

With Infinix Mobility recently winning the LAPRIGA awards and their brand ambassador killing shows like never before, the coming year is certainly one to look forward to, and we can only expect to be utterly thrilled.

If you couldn’t make it to the show, you really missed out, but I hope you enjoy the images carefully captured using my phone and experience a bit of what went down.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Sponsor December 25, 2019

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Other Join Kizz Daniel for the No Bad Songz Concert on Boxing Day

The city of Lagos is set to witness what will likely be the biggest event in 2019; Kizz Daniel’s ‘No ...

Sponsor December 24, 2019

Sterling Bank adds fun twist to #DettyDecember with Eat Drink Festival

As the year winds down to a close, everyday is marked with an event from parties to plays and concerts. ...

Sponsor December 23, 2019

Glo shines in London, emerges Telecom global Brand of the Year 2019

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, received global garlands as it was proclaimed the “Brand of the Year”  2019-2020 Telecommunications-Mobile at the 2019 ...

Sponsor December 23, 2019

Chigul, Kaylah Oniwo, Joe Abdallah & more turn up at Bland2Glam’s 7th Anniversary Beach Party – PHOTOS

Nigeria’s Leading Jewelry brand, Bland2Glam, recently celebrated its 7th anniversary and new men’s jewelry line and tee-shirt line, by throwing ...

Sponsor December 22, 2019

La Casera excites consumers in Ibadan as more winners emerge in the La Casera ‘Refresh & Connect’ promo

Excitement filled the air at Mauve 21 Hotel and Events Centre, Oluyole Ibadan on 17th of December 2019, as more ...

Sponsor December 21, 2019

Access Bank donates 66 laptops to children in underserved communities

As part of its efforts to finance a sustainable future for all its stakeholders, Access Bank Plc., has donated sixty-six ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail