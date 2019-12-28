Tiwa Savage, Davido, Adekunle Gold, Mayorkun, 9ice to perform at #2babaLive today! 

A formidable lineup of Nigerian music heavyweights have been unveiled to perform at the heavily anticipated concert 2baba Live holding today, December 28 2019 at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Topping the list of superstars performing alongside 2baba on the night are Tiwa Savage, Davido, Falz, 9ice, Adekunle Gold, Skibii, BigTril, Mayorkun, Rema and Dremo. Others who will perform are Kenny Blaq, Jeff Akoh, Sexy Steel, Wale Turner, GreyC, Attitude, Lyta and Tclassic.

2Baba has promised fans the concert will be significantly bigger than the previous editions as he is set to take fans down memory lane; performing songs from the early stage of his career till date.

The concert organized by TEC, Achievas Entertainment and Hypertek Digital, is a celebration of 2baba’s 20 years in the Nigerian music industry since the release of classic hit ‘knock me off’ as a member of the now-defunct Plantashun Boiz in 1999.

Superstar comedian Kenny Blaq, Pencil and Beverly Osu have been unveiled as the hosts.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the venue and on Nairabox.

You can join the conversation online using the hashtag #2babaLive #20yearsAking