A frightful place: Nigeria ranked third most terrorised country in the world | The #YNaijaCover

Every other day, there’s news circulating the Nigerian media of an attack, massacre, murder by Boko Haram members, bandits or herdsmen. It is such that, it is no longer news- that’s how bad the insurgent-related violence is in the nation.

A recent report by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) proves the deplorable state of security in the nation, ranking Nigeria the third most terrorised country in the world for the sixth consecutive time.

The study revealed that the number of deaths attributed to Boko Haram in Nigeria increased by 25 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

However, despite the rise in the number of casualties, Nigeria is the second to record a fall in violent deaths after Afghanistan in 2019. The GTI said 2,043 people died from “terrorism-related acts” in Nigeria in 2018 but only 1,245 deaths were recorded in 2019.

Still, the incessant killing of Nigerians is a reason to worry. People aren’t comforted or assured that the Nigerian government is proactively handling the situation, especially since their focus has been on rehabilitating these terrorists. How can we squash insurgency, when the government is insistently pushing out these criminals back out into society after giving them food and money?

If we continue with this pattern, it won’t be surprising if the nation appears again, next year, top on the list of most terrorised country in the world for the seventh consecutive time.

