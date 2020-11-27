Everything life gives you is material | The Daily Vulnerable

One of the most powerful things I ever learnt was from Robert Greene, the author of The 48 Laws of Power, is from his most remarkable book, The Laws of Human Nature.

He says everything is material, which means everything that life gives you is material for you to do something with. If life gives you illness, it’s a material. If life gives you poverty, it’s a material. If life gives you heartbreak, success, victory; everything life gives you is a material for you to use to do something else with.

So think about life like you are an author and you’re writing your biography.

Everything life draws at you can make you wonder “how am I going to respond to this, what am I going to draw from this, how will this will make the biography sweet”.

That is what I use for my life, I often as myself “what will I be proud of when I’m 80? and When something happens to me, how do I handle this in the best way that in 10 years, I will be proud of myself?”.

I listened to someone say, don’t worry so much about the mistake, but I worry about how I handle it. If I was in a reality show will the camera handlers say to themselves that how I handled that situation is badass?

That’s all I owe you. That’s all I owe myself. That’s all I owe the world.

