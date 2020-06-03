Abuja-based pastor accused of sexual assualt | The #YNaijaCover

Ayo Ajani, a pastor at Abuja-based church Petra Christian Centre, is the latest pastor to be accused of rape. On Twitter, women have stepped forward with allegations and indicating a disturbing fact that women aren’t safe anywhere, even in the church. While the church authorities are yet to release a statement, we are closely monitoring the issue.

