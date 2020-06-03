Abuja-based pastor accused of sexual assualt | The #YNaijaCover

Ayo Ajani, a pastor at Abuja-based church Petra Christian Centre, is the latest pastor to be accused of rape. On Twitter, women have stepped forward with allegations and indicating a disturbing fact that women aren’t safe anywhere, even in the church. While the church authorities are yet to release a statement, we are closely monitoring the issue.

Attention everyone. There is a sexual predator and financial groomer on the loose in Petra Christian center @PetraChristianC . His name is Ayo Ajani @pastorayoajani , he’s the Senior Pastor.

Attend this institution at your own peril. https://t.co/98dyfAi7KY pic.twitter.com/mIlKplkChK

— Lam Lam (@Lamimoyin) June 1, 2020