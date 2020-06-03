Corona school resumption, Wickedness of Intro-Tech teachers | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Can this corona thing just end and school should resume…

The only thing left for me to have in this house is house boy uniform😐. To every last born out there, stay strong💔 — Unwanted Friend😒🌚 (@holardamolar) June 3, 2020

Intro-tech teachers go for a one year training on how to be wicked with additional six months course on ‘the ways of the cane”. Then proceed to take out their frustrations on innocent children because they wanted to be engineers. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — FR∆N¢|$(👀 OF THE GODS™) (@iam_lordvintage) June 3, 2020

There is a way you’d dress and you yourself would know that you shouldn’t be jumping danfo that day. — _chidi💦 (@chidisteph_) June 3, 2020

Nigerian girls use ‘sir’ when they’re not interested and at the same time, sound rude with it 😂 — IZY 💎|| Israel (@izybaby01) June 3, 2020

Have you ever read someone’s message and be like “This is why i don’t like talking to you” 😂😂🙄 — AJIBOLA 💧 (@jibbyford_) June 3, 2020

