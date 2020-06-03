Rape accusations against Peruzzi and what it means to his fans

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has just been accused of rape by a Twitter user and the news is spreading wild like fire. However, there are certain things to take note of – the trend of rape cases and allegations has been going on for a while now, as more and more people (women especially) come out to accuse their rapist, these cases and allegations never seem to make it beyond Twitter.

Peruzzi has joined the trend of men who have been accused today of rape after a newly created account on Twitter accused the singer of raping her some years back.

The lady, identified as Princess, pointed out that she has lived with the fear of coming out and speaking up for a while now. As expected, an accusation as rape is a serious one, and especially when targeted towards a celebrity, fans are bound to react and try and defend the celebrity. Many Twitter users were quick to point out that the account was created for the sole purpose of tarnishing the singer’s image and that there was never a rape.

They also pointed out that some aspects of her story didn’t add up. Other Twitter users in support of the lady reminded fans that this isn’t the first time that the singer would be accused of rape, as he had earlier been accused by one Daffy Blanco in January. They also reminded his followers and supporters that the singer had also earlier described himself as a rapist and one who would do anything to get a woman.

The Peruzzi story also opened a whole chapter of things many celebrities have spoken in the past that promoted rape and violence towards women, as one Twitter user pointed out that if people would consider tweets from Peruzzi years ago, they should also look at tweets from other artists that have at some point shared some very harmful and hateful things as he shared a tweet from Wizkid.

While this accusation is coming at this time, a huge number of people who didn’t believe her may have taken a U-turn on their decision based on the updates from Peruzzi. The singer has reportedly begun deleting some of his tweets on Twitter that may implicate him, tweets where he entertained the idea of rape and the tweets where he largely called himself a rapist.

Peruzzi has not officially reacted to this accusation, but as it appears, this will be the second time in one year that the singer has been accused of rape and receipts from other users have shared that he had earlier admitted to being a rapist.

