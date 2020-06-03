Everything on the trend; #YangyTheRapist and the 24 accusations levied against him

Twitter has become one tool that has gone beyond just connecting and staying connected to people around you and in your circle – Twitter in itself has now become a tool for a host of other things which includes a community where everything and everyone is trying to matter and say the truth as it appears to them. There have been many cases reported on Twitter that doesn’t go beyond Twitter, but this one today is appearing different.

The story of Yangy (Godknows Adolphus Owhor), a student of Babcock University is one that has been on the lips of some Twitter users now and it is somehow, no different from the Tife and Sansa story.

The difference in Yangy’s case is that he is being accused by a host of ladies and of course, there would be several versions of the story that led up to the allegation. The accusation first started with a tweet from ‘@caramelangiee’ where she accused GodKnows of raping some ladies, following a message she received from one of the alleged victims. According to caramelangiee, a lot of ladies had been sharing their rape stories with her and everything in the story, Yangy’s name was popping up.

Following a few reports she received from the ‘victims,’ she went further to accuse Yangy of raping no less than 24 girls. She, like, many others also demanded that the School (Babcock University) does something to address the issue.

On the matter, some Twitter users were against her drawing up conclusions based on ‘she said, he said’ as they dismissed her claims and asked her to dedicate enough time to investigate Yangy before drawing conclusions. These ones believe that there is more to having 24 girls accuse one man just like that, they believe that it was a plot to tarnish Yangy’s image.

Some Twitter users also pointed out that the points being raised by the accusers don’t matter because they are just coming out now to chase clout and to defame the young man.

However, Yangy has replied to his accusers, and it is not something he is going to take likely as he has pointed out that he will be addressing the issue one after another adding he would also report the matter to the authorities.

The issue of rape has been trending heavily for a while now, and while it is a serious thing, many users who showed interest in this story also pointed out how serious it is to accuse someone falsely without evidence and how damaging that can be to a person. We look forward to the truth prevailing and justice taking its course.