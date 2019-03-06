Access and Diamond Bank jointly commemorate International Women’s Day

Africa’s leading financial institution, Access Bank Plc., continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to women as it is set to mark the 2019 International Women’s Day in collaboration with Diamond Bank Plc. This is as both banks look forward to the completion of the merger process which will make the new entity the largest retail bank in Africa.

The 2-day event themed ‘Balance for Better’ will kick off with a cocktail gathering on Wednesday, 13 March, 2019 at the Access Bank Head Office in Lagos, with top management from both banks and other dignitaries in attendance.

The banks will on 14 March, 2018 host women across industries to a breakfast conference at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, featuring insightful panel sessions on how women can leverage on technology and finance to build profitable and innovative ventures, as well as accelerate actions towards supporting women in their quest to be the best version of themselves.

Ada Udechukwu, Head of Women Banking, Access Bank Plc. said, “At Access Bank, we are passionate about the woman and her overall well-being. We are interested in her growth in family life, career, health and other areas. We will continue to provide platforms and support programs that will help women and their businesses. This value-packed conference is organized to help women learn essential lessons which can be applied to their daily lives and businesses. It will help them become all they want to be and be the best at it.”

Speaking on the event, Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director/CEO Access Bank Plc. said, “At the core of our services is catering to the needs of women, and we are constantly gearing efforts towards promoting women-focused initiatives and providing opportunities to help them maximize their potential. One of the reasons we are hosting this breakfast conference is to help women overcome limitations as well as reach their highest potential.

“As we expand with the merger, and continue on our journey to building Africa’s biggest retail bank, our women now have more innovative offerings that they can explore to make themselves and their businesses better,” Wigwe added.

Corroborating his statement, Head of Affluent Banking at Diamond Bank Plc., Dolapo Orelaja, said, “This joint conference between Diamond Bank and Access Bank has been organized to equip women with the knowledge and skill that they require to grow their businesses, develop themselves, and stay relevant in the fast-changing business environment of today. We are very passionate about women and their progress in life.”

Panelists at the breakfast conference include Laure Beaufils, Tony Okapanachi, Tosin Durotoye, Omilola Oshikoya, Dr. Omolola Salako, Audrey Mothupi and others.