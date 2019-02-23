Activist Deji Adeyanju granted bail, Buhari says ballot box snatchers will pay with their lives and other stories that made the headline this week

Here are the ten big stories that made the headline this week

Akwa Ibom state government launches Ibom Air

The Akwa Ibom state government on Tuesday launched an airline which will commence flight operations after the staff training, test run and the regulatory authorities have certified it fit to fly in the Nigerian airspace. The airline known as Ibom Air was unveiled after several months of planning by the Akwa Ibom state government. The state government has reportedly disclosed that the airline would operate within Uyo-Lagos-Abuja routes.

NIP candidate Eunice Atuejide withdraws from race, supports Atiku

Presidential candidate of the National Interest Party, NIP, Eunice Atuejide, withdrew from the race on Wednesday. She also lent her voice in supporting PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar. ”I choose to fight for the benefit of every Nigerian on the side of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. I cannot defend PDP for giving us bad leadership from 1999 to 2015, yet I cannot help but blame the APC for doing a much worse job from 2015 to 2019.” she said in a statement.

72.7m PVCs collected – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission says 72, 775, 502 Nigerians now have Permanent Voter Cards. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, said this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday. He said, “Out of 84, 004, 084 registered voters, 72, 775, 502 have PVCs”

This is 86.63 per cent of registered voters, who collected their PVCs. According to INEC, 11, 228, 582 PVCs remain uncollected as of today.

I have not resigned – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday debunked the rumour of his alleged resignation as the Vice President of the country, Via his verified Twitter handle, Professor Osinbajo said, “Misleading/fake news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigerians will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years. I have not resigned! I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Activist Deji Adeyanju granted bail

The Kano State High Court on Monday granted bail to Deji Adeyanju, after spending 67 days in detention. Adeyanju was freed on bail when his matter came up in Monday morning, with a condition that he must provide sureties and N500,000, according to his lawyers. Adeyanju was arrested on December 13 over allegations he was involved in a murder in Kano in 2005.

Ballot box snatchers will pay with their lives – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday warned that anybody involved in ballot box snatching will pay with his or her live. Speaking during the opening session of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus meeting in Abuja, he said that such act would be the last unlawful act the person will engage in their lives.

Police arrest four over killing over Kwara APC members

The Kwara state police command on Thursday arrested four persons in connection with the attack on All Progressives Congress (APC) Kwara South senatorial district candidate Lola Ashiru. Suspected hoodlums loyal to Kwara south Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Rafiu Ibrahim had on Tuesday allegedly attacked the campaign train of Architect Ashiru in Ojoku, Oyun local government area of Kwara state, killing two APC members in the process.

N30,500 to be paid to ad-hoc staff corps members – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said N30, 500 would be paid as entitlements to corps members participating as ad-hoc staff in the election. INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, stated this Wednesday at the media briefing on the commission’s preparedness for the elections at the International Conference Center (ICC), Abuja.

JAMB considers postponement of 2019 examinations

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board is considering a postponement of this year’s entrance examination into higher institutions. The board also announced a postponement of the mock examination earlier scheduled for February 23. The postponement of the mock examination is due to the presidential and parliamentary elections which will hold the same day. The elections were postponed from February 16. State elections were also postponed from March 2 to 9.

No new date has been fixed for the mock examination.

Shettima dares Boko Haram after attack on convoy

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State said he will be going back to Gamboru Ngala in a non-bullet vehicle next week despite the recent attack on his convoy by members of Boko Haram’s Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction.

Shettima said this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents at the end of an expanded security meeting, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Herdsmen attack Atagu community in Benue, kills 16

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Agatu community in Benue State on Wednesday and killed 16 people while many others were injured. In the renewed attack in the early hours of Wednesday, 16 persons were murdered in their sleep by the suspected Fulani herders.

According to a community source, the herdsmen attacked Ebete community under Usha ward of the Agatu Local Government Area of the state in the night.