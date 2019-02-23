Article

Does it honour you? | The Daily Vulnerable

That relationship you’re in, that friendship you’re participating in, that business you’re running, that church or mosque or temple you’re attending, that girl that’s flirting with you, that restaurant you go to eat in…

Does it honour you?

Does it make you feel better about yourself?

Does it pull you gently, firmly along the path to the best version of yourself?

If it doesn’t honour you, If it doesn’t empower you, if it doesn’t feed your spirit and strengthen your heart, then why are you in it?

Why are you telling yourself that you have no choice?

