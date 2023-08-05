Actor Pat Attah Opens Up About Past Romance with Genevieve Nnaji

Nigerian actor Pat Attah has recently made headlines with a candid revelation about his past romantic involvement with popular actress Genevieve Nnaji. In an interview, the 47-year-old film star disclosed that their relationship was “serious and it lasted for two years.”

Attah emphasized that the decision to part ways was mutual and occurred at the right time. He clarified, “We had something going. We were both serious, but for some reason, we had to break up when we had to break up. That does not mean our relationship was not serious. We dated for 2 years thereabout.”

Dispelling any notions of secrecy, Attah responded, “No, it was not” when asked if their relationship was kept under wraps. He further added, “We went to places together. It was not like we were having a fling; we were serious with each other.”

The actors first worked together in the 2002 movie ‘Lovers Caught in War Between Their Families,’ where their on-screen chemistry was evident. The duo’s captivating portrayal of lovebirds continued in the 2003 movie ‘Jealous Lovers.’

Pat Attah’s journey in Nollywood began with his debut in the 1994 movie ‘Glamour Girls.’ Over the years, he has been featured in numerous Nollywood productions, including ‘Spirit of Love,’ ‘Extreme Measures,’ ‘Colour of Money,’ and ‘Never Believe Me,’ among others.

Despite reducing his involvement in acting in recent times, Attah’s talent and performances have not gone unnoticed, earning him several accolades in the industry. His remarkable on-screen partnership with Genevieve Nnaji remains a memorable aspect of his acting career.