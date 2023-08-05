Actor Pat Attah Opens Up About Past Romance with Genevieve Nnaji

Nigerian actor Pat Attah has recently made headlines with a candid revelation about his past romantic involvement with popular actress Genevieve Nnaji. In an interview, the 47-year-old film star disclosed that their relationship was “serious and it lasted for two years.”

Attah emphasized that the decision to part ways was mutual and occurred at the right time. He clarified, “We had something going. We were both serious, but for some reason, we had to break up when we had to break up. That does not mean our relationship was not serious. We dated for 2 years thereabout.”

Dispelling any notions of secrecy, Attah responded, “No, it was not” when asked if their relationship was kept under wraps. He further added, “We went to places together. It was not like we were having a fling; we were serious with each other.”

The actors first worked together in the 2002 movie ‘Lovers Caught in War Between Their Families,’ where their on-screen chemistry was evident. The duo’s captivating portrayal of lovebirds continued in the 2003 movie ‘Jealous Lovers.’

Pat Attah’s journey in Nollywood began with his debut in the 1994 movie ‘Glamour Girls.’ Over the years, he has been featured in numerous Nollywood productions, including ‘Spirit of Love,’ ‘Extreme Measures,’ ‘Colour of Money,’ and ‘Never Believe Me,’ among others.

Despite reducing his involvement in acting in recent times, Attah’s talent and performances have not gone unnoticed, earning him several accolades in the industry. His remarkable on-screen partnership with Genevieve Nnaji remains a memorable aspect of his acting career.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 7, 2023

Woman Rescued After Being Held Captive For 12 Years By Husband

French authorities have rescued a German woman who had been held captive for an astonishing 12 years within the confines ...

YNaija August 7, 2023

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s Cage Fight to Stream Live on X

Tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg seem poised for an epic showdown in a “cage match,” all in the ...

YNaija August 5, 2023

Ministerial Nominee Bosun Tijani Questioned on ‘Unpatriotic’ Tweets During Screening

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari representing Oyo North Senatorial District, on Saturday, tackled a ministerial nominee, Bosun Tijani, over an unpatriotic tweet ...

YNaija August 5, 2023

Meghan Markle’s 42nd Birthday Celebrations Fly Under Royal Family’s Radar

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 42 on Friday, but her birthday celebrations received notably different treatment from the ...

YNaija August 5, 2023

‘Hope is Not Lost’ – Withdrawn Ministerial Nominee Maryam Shetty Speaks Out

Maryam Shetty, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), whose ministerial nomination was dramatically withdrawn by President Bola Tinubu, ...

YNaija August 5, 2023

E-hailing Driver Confesses to Robbing Female Passengers Due to Hardship Caused by Fuel Subsidy Removal

In a startling confession, an e-hailing driver in Lagos State, Jeremiah Adeniran, has revealed that he used to target and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail