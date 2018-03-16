Adebola Williams, Amina Mohammed, Yara Shaidi join their voice to the “Little x Little” Generation Z-Led Movement to Fix the Future

“Little x Little,” a global movement led by Generation Z to fix the future, officially launched today, setting an audacious goal of inspiring 2 billion acts of good by 2030 in support of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

To kick-start the campaign, a global roster of influencers will share their stories, content and actions on YouTube and other social platforms, including Yara Shahidi, Adebola Williams, Gemma Stafford, Marissa Rachel, Khushi Maheshwari, Roxy Rocks, Jessica Dante and Jillian Mercado, issuing a call to action empowering young people everywhere to save the world, little by little.

At launch, their voices will be amplified by creators in the U.S., U.K., India and Nigeria as the movement goes global. The initiative is supported by Google and Common Ground, a coalition of the six largest advertising groups in support of the global goals.

An estimated 70% of Gen Z (15-24) believe they can make a difference through the choices they make and the actions they take. Wielding the power of social and digital platforms, “Little x Little” provides a platform to show the substantial impact of their actions against the global goals that have the power to end poverty, fight inequality, stop climate change and much more.

“Little x Little reinforces our power to change the world that we have not yet harnessed. Emphasizing the strength in our numbers as 2 billion young people to save the world,” said Entrepreneur and Global Influencer Adebola Williams. Even more exciting is the connectivity and democratization of the media by technology.

“Never at any point have we been so close, so connected and yet deeply concerned about making our world a better place. If only we then become more intentional, doing little by little, the things we care about, we would all have together built a better world for ourselves and generations unborn.” In just two weeks since its launch on YouTube, the “Little x Little” anthem video has already garnered more than 15 million views and inspired creators worldwide to share their actions using #LittlexLittle. In a video also shared on YouTube, Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, also made a direct call to action supporting “Little x Little.” “As the most connected generation ever, Gen Z are not bystanders to the big challenges the world faces today and “Little x Little” helps frame the global goals in a way that can be localized, personalized, and most importantly, realized,” said Jayathma Wickramanayake, UN. To learn more about the global goals and see how young people everywhere are making a big difference with little acts, please visit: www.littlexlittle.com