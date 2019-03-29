Ahmadu Fintiri defeats Governor Bindow of Adamawa; hands PDP 3rd governorship win in the North East

Former Acting Governor of Adamawa and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 governorship election held in the state, Ahmadu Fintiri, has been declared winner of the election, polling 376,552 votes to defeat incumbent Governor Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 336,386 votes.

According to the results declared early Friday in Yola by the Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Andrew Haruna, Senator Abdul-Azeez Nyako of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Emmanuel Bello of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 113,237 votes and 29,792 votes to place third and fourth respectively.

Fintiri, who is also a former Speaker of the Adamawa House of Assembly led the APC candidate in the March 9 governorship election by 32,476 votes but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the governorship poll inconclusive on the grounds that the margin of the lead between the PDP and the APC candidates was less than the 40,988 votes that were cancelled, prompting a supplementary election in 44 polling units across 14 local government areas of the state.

The victory of the PDP in the Adamawa elections brings to three out of six, states won by the opposition in the North East geo-political zone, after the win of its gubernatorial candidates in Bauchi and Taraba, while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which won Gombe for the first time, retained control of Borno and Yobe.