The Big 5: Oyetola tells Appeal Court to nullify Adeleke’s victory, INEC declares Fintiri winner of Adamawa guber election | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today:

Oyetola ask Appeal Court to reverse tribunal decision

Determined to retain his seat, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, has asked the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to set aside the tribunal judgment that declared Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the valid winner of the gubernatorial election that held in the state in September 2018.

Court orders INEC to investigate Ifeanyi Ubah

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to investigate the Senator-elect for Anambra South senatorial district, Ifeanyi Ubah, and the returning officer, Prof M.N Umenweke over criminal allegations leveled against them in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election in the district.

INEC declares Fintiri winner of Adamawa guber election

Rt Hon Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Adamawa State governorship election. This followed the conclusion of collation of results of the supplementary governorship election which was conducted in 44 polling units in 14 local government areas of the state on Thursday.

Osinbajo blames past government for Nigeria’s lack of progress

The major problem facing Nigeria is lack of integrity on the part of its leaders, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said. Osinbajo said the ugly trend reared its head more especially with past leadership of the country. He made these remarks while speaking at the 11th colloquium of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday.

Tinubu opposes Buhari adminstration’s plan to increase VAT

The national leader of Nigeria’s ruling party has opposed the federal government’s plan to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT). He said an increase in VAT will reduce the purchasing power of Nigerian consumers and is capable of increasing hardship in the country.

This is why I appeal on Mr Osinbajo (Yemi) and his team to put a huge question mark on any increase on VAT please…” Tinubu said.

The APC national leader spoke Thursday during the 11th colloquium event marking his 67th Birthday celebration at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

 

 

 

