Ajayi the betrayer; ‘highest-paid deputy governor’ incurs Akeredolu’s wrath | #YNaijaCover

Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, feels betrayed by his deputy, Agboola Ajayi

The governor Thursday, went on the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation in Akure to state that he gave Ajayi the freedom to operate yet he chose to bite the hand that fed him. 

In his words,  “Agboola does not want to wait for his time. I made him comfortable; I asked him to represent me at so many places, but some people were warning me; I said they should leave him alone.

“No deputy governor has collected what he was collecting in the history of the state. I gave him N13m monthly; his predecessors did not collect as much as that. No deputy governor collects as much as that in Nigeria. I gave him enough room to operate, yet he betrayed me,” he added.

It’s almost humorous the pain you can hear dripping from his words. However, beyond that, one has to question why Akeredolu decided to pay Ajayi way more than his specified salary. With which money was Akeredolu using to do Father Christmas? Taxpayer’s money?

It sure smells like a bassinet of rotten fish and putrid beans.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 1, 2020

#NigeriaAt60: A president’s address and the nation’s regress | #TheYNaijaCover

‘Happy Independence Day!’ Nigeria clocked a solid 60 years since it gained independence from colonial rule on Thursday, 1st of ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 30, 2020

‘Audio-Fela:’ Burna Boy and Sowore clash on Twitter over #RevolutionNow protest | #TheYNaijaCover

Nigerians had a lot to say following the public clash between Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and Nigerian music star, ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 29, 2020

School feeding programme: Nigeria’s leaders are stealing our future | #TheYNaijaCover

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) declared earlier that the sum of N2.67 billion paid to some ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 28, 2020

N50m compensation: ‘Slapping Senator’ toyed with the wrong one | The #YNaijaCover

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama, Abuja, has ordered  Adamawa Senator, Elisha Abbo, to pay N50m ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 25, 2020

#TheYNaijaCover: There’s an ongoing ‘credible elections promo’ and President Buhari has a hand in it

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, commended Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Philip Shaibu for paying him a courtesy visit ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 23, 2020

Nigeria records 0 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours; first since start of September | #TheYNaijaCover

Slowly but surely the reported COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has been on a steady decline, with fewer and fewer cases ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail