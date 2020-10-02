Ajayi the betrayer; ‘highest-paid deputy governor’ incurs Akeredolu’s wrath | #YNaijaCover

Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, feels betrayed by his deputy, Agboola Ajayi.

The governor Thursday, went on the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation in Akure to state that he gave Ajayi the freedom to operate yet he chose to bite the hand that fed him.

In his words, “Agboola does not want to wait for his time. I made him comfortable; I asked him to represent me at so many places, but some people were warning me; I said they should leave him alone.

“No deputy governor has collected what he was collecting in the history of the state. I gave him N13m monthly; his predecessors did not collect as much as that. No deputy governor collects as much as that in Nigeria. I gave him enough room to operate, yet he betrayed me,” he added.

It’s almost humorous the pain you can hear dripping from his words. However, beyond that, one has to question why Akeredolu decided to pay Ajayi way more than his specified salary. With which money was Akeredolu using to do Father Christmas? Taxpayer’s money?

It sure smells like a bassinet of rotten fish and putrid beans.