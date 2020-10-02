Viagra accident, Top benefit of ice cream, Adulthood subscription | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

Fun fact: You can’t be sad with ice cream in your mouth — 👸🏻LadyOnTop👸🏻 (@LadyOnTop01) October 2, 2020

Truth hurts. This one will make you smile.

No one eats a woman's money like pastors and native doctors — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) October 2, 2020

These are the real Odogwus.

Most of y’all ladies would be too scared to kill a cockroach but would comfortably sit down for over two hours watching a horror movie without fear 💔 😳 Like how do you sisters even do it 😭. That kind of energy has to be coming from Fearless Classic abeg 😫😫 — AdewalePresh (DJ Cuppy Future Husband) ❼ (@sarcasm_presh) October 2, 2020

Guys, should we tell them why?

People who set multiple alarms have trust issues with themselves. — the kelechi † (@_igwilo) October 2, 2020

Very accurate

Who told Nigerian men that "I hope you locked the door" is not for security purposes 🤔 — Queencess 👑 (@Nappyblaze) October 2, 2020

Please what else is there to it?

Apart from cry cry and play play, which other two words can work together — #Nigerian (@chubiei) October 2, 2020

Keep it rolling in the comment section!

Paid all bills and debt yesterday,back to square one again. Adulthood is just impressive, very impressive! — ICE cream😛 (@toyor_pr) October 2, 2020

It’s a matter of time before you borrow again.

Abroad: You will be fine hun, "Love and light" Nigerians: See this fool o, ogun kill your papa, na my Stan you dey insult? Stupid idiot, you never even chop belleful na him you wan dey talk anyhow, hungry fool, go and eat, "Love and light" o — 🇳🇬Ushie of Abuja (@EmeekaFelix) October 2, 2020

Everybody is angry.

E be things… Serious things!

Online vendors be like 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/m3u7CSF7BY — Sam Loco (@chukkysmiles_) October 2, 2020

Another set of real Odogwu!