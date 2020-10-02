Òlòtūré is a reminder that human trafficking is still an endemic

The Nigerian movie industry has grown to an enviable height over the years. With a reputation as one of the largest film industries in the world, there is always something exciting to look forward to from Nigeria’s Nollywood.

Every year, Nigeria’s booming film industry churns out about 1,500 films for our viewing pleasure. Besides the entertainment value we get from watching good films, their educative role cannot be overemphasized as seen in the recently released crime drama, Òlòtūré, which has become a subject of discussion on social media.

The film may be receiving a well-deserved hype considering the role it plays in exposing a lot about human trafficking – a grievous crime against humanity.

About Òlòtūré

Òlòtūré tells the story of a journalist who goes undercover as a prostitute to expose the dangerous and cruel underworld of human trafficking where she finds a world of exploited women in terribly dehumanizing situations. The film vividly paints the picture of the tragic truth about the appalling crisis of sex trafficking in Nigeria many women in search of greener pastures experience.

The crime drama was directed by Kenneth Gyang, and written by Yinka Ogun and Craig Freimond, starring Ada Ameh, Beverly Osu, Sharon Ooja and Blossom Chukwujekwu.

Òlòtūré was premiered in Tunisia on October 31, 2019. It was released on Netflix on October 2, 2020, and Nigerians simply can’t stop talking about it.

Here is how some Nigerians reacted:

 

According to the Pathfinders Justice Initiative, Nigeria remains a source, transit and destination country when it comes to human trafficking, and there have been too many reports to back this up.

We will recall how in 2019, about 220 victims of human trafficking were rescued by the police in Benin and Nigeria in an operation coordinated by the INTERPOL.

Also, in February 2020, during an INTERPOL-supported operation targeting organised crime groups in West Africa, the police in Niger rescued 232 victims of human trafficking and 46 of them were under the age of 18.

With the rising cases of human trafficking in Nigeria, there is an urgent need to combat this menace. But to win this fight, we must understand the root cause of the problem which includes poverty, gender inequality, illiteracy, amongst other things. However, awareness is a good starting point to combating human trafficking in our society.

It is hoped that with more sensitisation through films like Òlòtūré, human trafficking in Nigeria will be addressed and put to an end for good.

