All you need to know about Study in Holland Fair 2018

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria has announced plans to host the second edition of the ‘Study in Holland Fair’ on the 3rd of March 2018 in Lagos at the Federal Palace Hotel on Victoria Island by 10:00 am.

The fair is designed for Nigerians seeking undergraduate, postgraduate and/or professional education. It provides a platform for them to meet one-on-one with representatives of top higher educational institutions from the Netherlands and get direct, personal advice on the opportunities available to them for study in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The fair offers Nigerians who desire to study in the Netherlands the chance to get first-hand information about the various study options available at several higher education institutions and find a programme of study that suits their specific preferences.

The Netherlands is a recognised knowledge centre with rich study traditions and well known higher education institutions offering more than 2,100 programmes taught completely in English. Education in the Netherlands meets all international standards with many of its universities ranked amongst the world’s top 2%.

Each year, students from Nigeria study in the Netherlands, joining close to 112,000 international students from Germany, China, Belgium, Italy and Spain, and other international students from over 160 countries.

Job opportunities abound after graduation as Netherlands is home to some of the biggest multinational corporations in the world. Companies like Philips, Heineken, KLM, Shell, ING and Unilever, are Dutch and Holland is a world leader in many areas, including agriculture, water management, art & design, logistics and sustainable energy.

This Study in Holland fair is targeted at prospective students with their parents/guardians, high school/university graduates, educational consultants/ recruitment agencies, government institutions, and private organisations. Attendance to the fair is totally free of charge.

Click here to register for Study in Holland Education Fair 2018.