Ameerah has apologised for faking her kidnap but it’s not enough

As we have stated on YNaija several times, many people get away with anyhowness, so it has become a norm.

When Ameerah posted about her kidnap, many people got agitated. Her tweet got the ears and eyes of concerned people on Twitter, and her tweet was taken to other platforms like Instagram.

It was another indication that insecurity in Nigeria has reached its tipping point. Her tweet gave specific details like “17 people were kidnapped and they were split to be taken to south West states.” She even mentioned the tribe of the kidnappers.

“Please whoever has my WhatsApp number I sent a broadcast message of my location, we were abducted at gun point by ppl with police uniforms and a van from our houses from different parts of abuja, we’re 17 including 3 pregnant women and two little kids, they didn’t see my phone.”

She kidnapped many people on social media. Though, there were people who objected to Ameerah’s report, but we have seen that play before.

Now, the report has been confirmed dishonest – completely different from what actually happened.

In it’s report, FCT Police said the kidnap never happened and Ameerah was receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of one Safiyanu Amira and seventeen (17) others who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by Armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday 14th June 2022 at about 1:00 pm and to state that Safiyanu Amira is currently safe in Police custody.

“While she is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently,” the statement signed by ASP, Oduniyi Omotayo, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, reads in part.

But, many people had questions.

Was it an attempt to silence her from speaking further? Was it domestic violence? Did she intentionally run away from home? And other questions.

What may be the truth is out now, and unless she comes later to debunk the debunked story, then we accept the words from the horse’s mouth.

Ameerah wrote on Twitter:

“Good day all, I would like to formally apologise to the general public, to the whole police department and my friends and family for misleading them with the below tweet, nothing of such happened and it was all just my delusions and negative thinking, I would also like to thank the IG and the CP babaji Sunday for helping me through this may God reward them abundantly.

“I intentionally took myself out of our house, went to these locations, entered bushes and dehydrated and starved myself for four days just like that, there was no kidnapping, nothing at all, I truly apologise and please pray for meI Need it.”

Indeed, she has apologised for misleading Twitter users and conspiracy theories are not enough to say she is under duress, data evidence is important to say her apology isn’t from her.

But what happens after now?

Do we allow such cases go like they never happened? Is there a law that prevents such dishonest behaviour and is it been implemented? Will other people’s stories be taken seriously?

In case you had a thinking brain, there’ll other questions too.

Also, the story has gone public, so everyone deserves to know what pushed her to act irrationally. The details may not be important: is it domestic abuse, or forced marriage, or mental illness?

The public also needs to know that such behaviour is unacceptable.

And this is not the first time.

In April this year, a certain Toyosi raised an alarm on Twitter that some guys have kidnapped and raped her.

Police traced the address she had shared on social media and arrested the guys.

But, it later turned out that Toyosi’s alleged kidnapers were her regular customers. She had been held against her will on a particular day when she refused to do their bidding. She threatened to tell the story on social media but twisted the story instead.

Toyosi was charged to court for the offense of false alarm while the guys were charged for wrongful restraint.

Amira Safiyanu is reportedly the daughter of a prominent cleric in Abuja, and we understand that such cases that involve influential people are swept under the carpet. We will follow the story as it unfolds.