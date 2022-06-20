Pastor Okotie asks presidential candidates to step down for him and you’ll want to know why

Chris Okotie

…the way Pastor Okotie comes up every four years is an interesting story.

The Founder of Household of God Church, Reverend Chris Okotie has appealed to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC, and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP to step down for him to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Man of God and supposed politician said this while addressing journalists at his church at Oregun, Ikeja on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

He said, “I want to appeal to all presidential candidates to withdraw from the race and allow me to come in as the interim president. I want to implore Asiwaju to support my government for the betterment of the country and I also want to tell Obi that the system that introduced him cannot take him anywhere, because he cannot operate in the system we have now. All the presidential candidates should support me to succeed President Buhari as the interim president.

“We must also rise above tribe and religion because there is an imbalance in the country and we are not practising federalism instead, what we are practising is a presidential system of government. Since 1999, things have been declining because the presidential system of government we are practising has failed us.

“We must get rid of the National and State Assemblies because maintaining each member cost the country billions of naira. Some of the standing committees at both assemblies are not useful to the country, they are only representing themselves, not the populace.

Okotie also proposed that the two national assemblies and ministers be done away with, saying the elites have hijacked Nigeria’s democracy for their interests.

“For the best of the country, both assemblies should be scrapped and the money for maintaining them should be used for something else. What we have in Nigeria today is the government of the party, by the party and for the party.

“Ministers and the Commissioners should also be expunged because Nigeria’s democracy has been hijacked by the elite for their interest and they are deceiving the downtrodden who don’t know anything. And the most important of all is our constitution. It should be changed to a people-oriented constitution, not the military one we have now. After the change, we can then restructure the country for the better.”

Chris Okotie, in 2019, said God directed him to write a letter to the National Chairmen of the PDP and APC to adopt him as their candidate in the 2019 election.

Despite running for the position in 2003 under the Justice Party and in 2007 on the platform of the Fresh Democratic Party, he did not win.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija June 20, 2022

Ameerah has apologised for faking her kidnap but it’s not enough

As we have stated on YNaija several times, many people get away with anyhowness, so it has become a norm. ...

YNaija June 18, 2022

Why are we surprised that youths are celebrating after collecting ‘election money’?

It seems we fail to realise that almost 90 millions Nigerians are living in abject poverty, unemployment is very high, ...

YNaija June 18, 2022

The Electoral Act 2022 does not allow substituting Bashir Machina’s name

Anyhowness is a norm in Nigeria. Anyone could just wake and say it is my turn to be president because ...

YNaija June 17, 2022

“My intention is not to fight or malign Peter Obi” – Father Mbaka retracts statement, says he’s a friend

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka Friday, Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, has apologised to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, ...

YNaija June 16, 2022

Is it too much to ask the presidential candidates to collectively start the funding for #ASUU?

They all probably don’t care anyway… But, if they can just pretend to care and take active steps to end ...

YNaija June 15, 2022

If you have not got your PVC, Rep members have INEC to extend the registration exercise

In a move to show concern for Nigerians who have not got their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), Nigerian Federal Representatives ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail