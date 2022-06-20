Pastor Okotie asks presidential candidates to step down for him and you’ll want to know why

…the way Pastor Okotie comes up every four years is an interesting story.

The Founder of Household of God Church, Reverend Chris Okotie has appealed to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC, and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP to step down for him to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Man of God and supposed politician said this while addressing journalists at his church at Oregun, Ikeja on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

He said, “I want to appeal to all presidential candidates to withdraw from the race and allow me to come in as the interim president. I want to implore Asiwaju to support my government for the betterment of the country and I also want to tell Obi that the system that introduced him cannot take him anywhere, because he cannot operate in the system we have now. All the presidential candidates should support me to succeed President Buhari as the interim president.

“We must also rise above tribe and religion because there is an imbalance in the country and we are not practising federalism instead, what we are practising is a presidential system of government. Since 1999, things have been declining because the presidential system of government we are practising has failed us.

“We must get rid of the National and State Assemblies because maintaining each member cost the country billions of naira. Some of the standing committees at both assemblies are not useful to the country, they are only representing themselves, not the populace.

Okotie also proposed that the two national assemblies and ministers be done away with, saying the elites have hijacked Nigeria’s democracy for their interests.

“For the best of the country, both assemblies should be scrapped and the money for maintaining them should be used for something else. What we have in Nigeria today is the government of the party, by the party and for the party.

“Ministers and the Commissioners should also be expunged because Nigeria’s democracy has been hijacked by the elite for their interest and they are deceiving the downtrodden who don’t know anything. And the most important of all is our constitution. It should be changed to a people-oriented constitution, not the military one we have now. After the change, we can then restructure the country for the better.”

Chris Okotie, in 2019, said God directed him to write a letter to the National Chairmen of the PDP and APC to adopt him as their candidate in the 2019 election.

Despite running for the position in 2003 under the Justice Party and in 2007 on the platform of the Fresh Democratic Party, he did not win.