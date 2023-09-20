Another Huge ‘W’ for Nigerian Fashion as Women’s Brand, DWL Earns Qatar Govt Funding

The Nigerian fashion industry records another huge win as Nigerian Women’s brand, DWL, is selected for the Scale7 Fashion Accelerator programme, funded by the Qatar Development Bank.

The Scale7 Fashion Accelerator programme, supported by the Qatar Development Bank (QDB), has accepted the luxury women’s fashion business, DWL, founded by Nigerian designer Ivie Odemwingie-Osula.

The programme, which began on September 18, selected DWL (Defining Women’s Lifestyle), alongside nine other well-known fashion and design firms from Qatar. As part of the benefits the brands would receive funding, business growth initiatives, and specialised mentoring

In collaboration with M7, Qatar’s hub for design, fashion, and technology innovation, the Qatar Development Bank (QDB) established Scale7, the country’s first incubator for fashion and design businesses.

M7, led by Her Excellency Sheikha Al-Mayassa, was founded by Qatar Museums in response to the needs of the rapidly expanding fashion and design sectors in Qatar. Its mission is to assist innovative and promising entrepreneurs in Qatar who have enormous market potential and want to build their companies into renowned international fashion and design brands.

“We are thrilled to have DWL selected for the prestigious Scale7 fashion accelerator program after a rigorous selection process,” said Ms. Ivie Odemwingie-Osula in a statement in Abuja.

“This recognition not only validates our vision and hard work but also provides us with unparalleled opportunities for mentorship, networking, and capacity growth towards positioning DWL as a competitive global brand.”

On how the support from Qatar Development Bank will impact her business, she said:

“Undoubtedly, the government of Qatar will enhance the status of the DWL brand, to increase our operations and growth, globally.

“For us at DWL, the Business Accelerator Program will amplify our capabilities, allowing us to refine our strategies and scale faster for enhanced brand presence, increased capacity, streamlined operations, and a wider reach and audience. We are excited for the journey ahead and the positive impact it will have on the DWL brand and community.”

The now popular DWL brand, founded in the Surulere neighborhood of Lagos in 2017, is known for its bespoke ready-to-wear women’s blazers woven with internationally sourced fabrics and accessories. Ivie Odemwingie-Osula is a professional photographer and former banker with an MBA in Aberdeen Business school of Robert Gordon University.