Lekki Mall Up for Sale As Novare Reportedly Begins Plan To ‘Leave’ Nigeria; 5.2 Trillion Remitted into the Federation’s Account in half a year | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Lekki Mall Up for Sale As Novare Reportedly Begins Plan To ‘Leave’ Nigeria

The executives behind Novare Properties have made a shocking move in the Nigerian Real Estate industry. The agency has chosen to put up its four facilities, which are Apo Mall Abuja, Lekki Mall, Novare Central, and Gateway Mall Abuja.

Although there has been no official reason for the sale of its properties, an online property research platform, Estate Intel, suggests that selling these properties could likely be a sign of Novara’s exit from the Nigerian market as those are the remaining investments Novare has in Nigeria.

Novare Real Estate Nigeria Limited is an institutional developer and investor. Lekki Mall, once named Novare Mall, is the largest retail mall in Lagos State.

5.2 Trillion Remitted into the Federation’s Account in Half a Year

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) announced that the federation account had received 5.2 trillion within six months.

On Wednesday, September 20, the RMAFC Chairman, Mr Mohammed Bello Shehu, disclosed that the figure was in line with the report by the Federal Account Allocation Committee FAAC).

He announced that the funds had been captured from January six months to June 2023. The CBN recorded the report and Federation Account Allocation.

The chairman explained further details, explaining how the money got to this amount.

Unrest in Kano as its Tribunal Fires Governor Kabir, announces APC Gawuna as Winner

Kano State developed unrest as its residents were unsure of the actions of Gov Abba Kabir Yusuf, whom the Kano Tribunal sacked as the state’s governor while appointing Nasir Gawuna, the winner of the Elections.

On Wednesday, September 20, the judges regarding the case ordered the withdrawal of a certificate of return to INEC, which was tendered to Kabir Yusuf upon announcing the March 18 gubernatorial election.

Since the judgment on the change of governors in Kano, a 24-hour curfew was imposed on the people.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Usaini Gumel, announced in a statement that several joint security operatives have been dispatched across the state to ensure the residents adhere to the curfew.

Those who choose to break the law have been warned of the harsh consequences that will be meted out against them when caught.

Appointment of the First Female Police Affairs Minister

One of the shocking moments in history was the appointment of the Ministry of Police Affairs, which is different from what it has always done since Nigeria’s pictures.

Recently, President Bola Tinubu appointed two worthy candidates to become the leaders of the Ministry of Police Affairs. This appointment makes it the first time since 2017 that Nigeria would welcome Hajiya Imaan, the female politician) in such a position.

Upon appointment, Hajiya noted that many reforms need to take place within the ministry. She shared her vision of making Nigerian police officers acquainted with technology.

The politician is not new to government offices as she was once the former director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Federal Government Announces Plans For Independence Day Celebration

The Federal Government announced on Wednesday, September 20, that 2023’s Independence Day celebration will not be celebrated at the Eagles Square, Abuja, like it has always been.

The Secretary to the Government Federation, George Akume, stated that this year’s Independence Day would be a time for “reflections.”

“This year’s Independence Day will be a time for reflection, to think deeply as a people and the journey forward. The ship’s captain is charting this journey,” he said in a meeting with the Vice President, Shettima, at Aso Rock villa.

“Independence is a historic event for any country, and we Nigerians are not exempt.

“We are fully prepared for celebrations, and for obvious reasons, it will be low-key. We are wishing Nigerians the best of luck, and I want to assure them that better days are coming soon, too.” said the SGF.