Article

Anthony Joshua shows the Nigerian spirit in brand new Glo commercial ‘It’s In Our Blood’

On Friday, world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua was unveiled as the star of Globacom’s new commercial held in a media event in Lagos. Glo has a knack for incorporating top-tier talents and celebrities in their ads and campaigns, from sports to entertainment and with boxing icon Joshua coming on board, it feels very on-brand.

Joshua described the network as his reliable partner. “I respect the ownership and management of Globacom and as a Nigerian, I believe charity must begin from home. I believe in Glo,” he said.

The management of Glo also spoke on the values Anthony Joshua and Globacom share: “We have the fastest speed, longest reach and the Nigerian fighting spirit as game changers. Glo, I hail o!”  Joshua holds four major world championship belts, namely International Boxing Federation (IBF) title, World Boxing Association (WBA) title, World Boxing Organisation (WBO) title, and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) title which he won between 2016 and 2018. Other initiatives were also unveiled at the event and will rollout in the coming weeks.

The commercial is the latest entry into Glo’s catalogue of celebrity-inclusive ads, but there are no swirling, superfluous graphics overly selling the brand’s trademark colours like we see with Basketmouth and Richard Mofe-Damijo. We have, instead, Joshua basking in the thrill of boxing and perseverance and full of hopeful spirit. And it doesn’t get any Nigerian than that. Check out the ad below.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 2, 2019

Nigerians are dragging ‘Mr Aye Dee’ for tweeting that an internet shutdown during the elections would combat fake news

Mr Aye Dee, the political analyst whose real name is Mukhtar Alexander Dan’Iyan and can be remembered for getting Google to ...

Bernard Dayo January 29, 2019

‘MTV Shuga: Down South’ is back for a new season with a gqom-inspired teaser that will make you dance

MTV Shuga: Down South, which premiered on March 17, 2017 and shot in South Africa, was one of the darkest seasons ...

Bernard Dayo January 28, 2019

[YNaija Exclusive] The grand prize for BBNaija 2019 will exceed N45m – Martin Mabutho

The return of a brand-new season of Big Brother Naija was the buzziest piece of news two weeks ago, and ...

Bernard Dayo January 25, 2019

Michaela Coel is a genocide survivor in ‘Black Earth Rising,’ which arrives Netflix today

Michaela Coel has taken on another project post-Chewing Gum, the Netflix British comedy that thrust her into the spotlight. This ...

Bernard Dayo January 24, 2019

Ycee isn’t happy about the suicide jokes from fans after he tweeted pictures of himself standing on the roof of a building

On Wednesday morning, rapper Ycee simply tweeted his birthday: January 29, 2019. Could he be teasing a new album? Or ...

Bernard Dayo January 24, 2019

This gay pride in Lagos tweet has set the internet ablaze and we love it

On Tuesday, a tweet from @Cynerr framed as a question hit the internet. It’s about the idea of having a ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail