Arit Okpo hosts new season of Untold Facts, watch first episode [Video]

The second season of ‘UntoldFacts’ – the discussion series that seeks to break the myths and misconceptions about sexual health and right in Nigeria – aired its first episode to discuss the profound effect that family acceptance can have on sexual minorities on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

This season’s host, Arit Okpo discussed these issues with Pamela Adie, Senior Campaign Manager AllOut. Pamela spoke about being formerly married due to family expectations. Further, she spoke deeply about the challenges she faced during this period, emphasising that all she really wanted at that point was acceptance by her family and loved ones. She advises parents to love their children unconditionally no matter their sexual orientation.

Pamela said, “When I came out, my family was angry and shocked. I did get married but it didn’t last because I came out. When I did that I faced a lot of opposition from family and friends, my parents once brought a priest to the house to pray for me.”

Watch full episode here: