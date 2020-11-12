Army releases list of 86 ‘most wanted terrorists’, Buhari reinstates UNILAG VC Ogundipe | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Army releases list of 86 ‘most wanted terrorists’

The Nigerian Army has released a list of 86 persons wanted “in connection with the act of terrorism”.

Those on the list include Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abu Musa Al Barnawi, Modu Sulum, Malkam Umar, Bello Husba, Yan Kolo, Ibrahim Abu Maryam, Baka Kwasari, Bana Gonna, Mohammed Abu Maryam, Abu Imma, and Abu Dardda. All are alleged to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

The list was launched by Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, alongside Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, at the Nigerian Army Super Camp, Chabbal in Konduga local government area of Borno.

Buhari reinstates UNILAG VC Ogundipe, dissolves Governing Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated the suspended Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; saying his removal by the governing council did not follow due process.

The decision was contained in a statement issues on Wednesday by the Director (Press and Public Relations) in the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Ben Goong, entitled: ‘Re: Report of the Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos’ which also dissolved Governing Council chaired by Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).

“The Vice Chancellor was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based. He should accordingly be re-instated.

“All allegations made against the Vice Chancellor and the management of the University before and after the Constitution of the Special Visitation Panel should be referred to regular Visitation Panel for thorough investigation and necessary recommendations,” the statement read.

Kaduna Ex-Gov, Balarabe Musa, buried amidst glowing tributes

The first civilian governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, has been buried, on Wednesday, according to Islamic rights.

Balarabe, who was the first governor in the history of Nigeria to be impeached, died on Wednesday morning at 84 years old.

He was elected governor of old Kaduna state (before the creation of Katsina state) in 1979 on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and was impeached in 1981 by the State House of Assembly which was dominated by members of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

#EndSARS: Lawyer files criminal complaint against Falana before ICC

A lawyer, Joseph Nwaegbu of Pathfind Attorneys, has filed a criminal complaint against Femi Falana (SAN) before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Hague.

The complaint, dated 4th November 2020 and addressed to the Office of Madame Fatou Bensouda, the Prosecutor ICC by Nwaegbu, accused Falana of allegedly instigating the #EndSARS protests, which he claimed, led to the killing of innocent citizens, destruction of property, among others.

”On the recent #EndSARS protests which turned violent across the country, we beg to submit that the role played by Mr. Falana before, during, and after what observers described as “the mother of all protests in Nigeria” is not only ignoble but criminal,” it read.

Obaseki dissolves cabinet

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, dissolved the state executive council ahead of his inauguration for a second term in office.

The governor, announced the dissolution, on Wednesday, at a valedictory executive council session at the Government House in Benin City. He expressed his appreciation to the outgoing council members for their selfless service to the state.

“Since I became governor, I didn’t sack any commissioner, but rather they sacked me by resigning from my cabinet. What is important in government are the core values of truth, justice and fairness.

“When elected to serve the people, let us truly serve the people, as we will give account to God. I can’t claim success alone, what I did was to create the opportunity for you to serve,” he said.

NCDC confirms 180 new COVID-19 cases

180 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-74

Oyo-41

FCT-19

Kaduna-19

Bauchi-12

Ogun-7

Rivers-4

Cross River-2

Edo-2



64,516 confirmed

60,737 discharged

1,162 deaths