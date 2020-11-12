More lawyers target #EndSARS protesters but what is the intent?

Following a halt on the #EndSARS protests, we have seen attempts by the government to target and harass key persons from the protest. While this is not uncommon and very much expected, what is quite surprising is having private individuals and organisations target key individuals who gave their platform during the protest.

In a report by The Nation, foremost Nigerian lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) is being dragged before the International Criminal Court (ICC), for instigating protesters to become violent. According to the report, a lawyer, Joseph Nwaegbu filed the criminal complaint against Falana for allegedly instigating the protests, which he claimed, led to the killing of innocent police officers, destruction of property, and police stations, among others.

End SARS protests; Femi Falana dragged to ICC https://t.co/j6X4Etq6BF pic.twitter.com/eP6Cq5X73N — Daily Post Nigeria (@DailyPostNGR) November 11, 2020

Filing the complaint 4 November 2020, Joseph stated that he was acting for his group, Make Nigeria Better Initiative (MNBI).

Only recently, we saw a report of another individual who filed a lawsuit against 50 #EndSARS campaigners and it is at least worrisome that this is fast becoming a trend. Regardless of how you see it, it is quite outrageous that a host of faceless groups and initiatives have sprung up this period to file these provocative law suits.

On social media, Nigerians have expressed their reservations on the target of these key protesters by private individuals and so-called initiatives.

Here are a few of these reactions:

BREAKING: We condemn the use of a faceless and sponsored group to target Femi Falana SAN, a well-respected human rights lawyer.



Nigerian authorities have an obligation to respect and protect the human rights of everyone, probe whoever is behind the group and hold them to account — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) November 11, 2020

Who are the mischief men behind these young Lawyers slamming lawsuits upandan in Abuja?



Another E-diot Joseph Chinelo Nwaegbu surfaced yesterday asking ICC to investigate Femi Falana for the alleged role he played in the #EndSARS protest. — President One.acre|-| Dadiyata Disappeared (@NekkaSmith) November 12, 2020

I was shocked that someone wrote a petition to the ICC, alleging that Femi Falana, San was among those that incited the protesters.

l am afraid of this country.Who are bankrolling these deviants? — chijiоke, Ph.D., Nuclear Engineering(Affidavit). (@Ekwulu) November 11, 2020

It is ridiculous that anyone would abandon why these Nigerians and many more promoted what is widely acclaimed as the country’s most organised and innovative protest in the first place, and focus on destruction of lives and properties as a result of hijack by suspicious elements. Holding on to that argument without a true refection of the cause of these protests smacks of vindictiveness against noble intentions and even points to veiled attack.

Essentially, it is in the rights of Nigerians to protest peacefully and even protected by the police when protests are happening. If a protest becomes violent, the police have failed in their duties to hold and maintain the peace which protesters started with. Filing these lawsuits should not be targeted towards protesters at all, but against the relevant authorities that failed to keep and maintain the peace.



In any case, why didn’t these faceless groups file their petition at the ICC against the Police and other security agencies when brutality was rife in this country? SMH.