‘I’ll kill you and nothing will happen’ | Another reason to urgently extend reforms beyond the Police

Nigerian Soldier

A viral video that made rounds on Twitter, Thursday, 12 November 2020, showed the altercation between a civilian and another man in military cameo, believed to be an Army officer. In the video, the man in army uniform was seen assaulting the civilian who dared questioned him for stopping his vehicle that contained other passengers.

We could go on to narrate how the ‘poor man’ was beaten by the unidentified ‘military personnel’ but watch the video here:

The video provoked wild reactions from Nigerians with many recalling the disdain with which Nigerians have been treated by security officials in the country.

Here are a few reactions:

One of the key takeaways from the viral video is the common phrase with officers while carrying out these illicit acts is – ‘I’ll kill you and nothing will happen.’ This statement, like many that have come before it, brings to the fore how many security agents in Nigeria place themselves as irrational, unprofessional and inhuman.

Not far from this reason led young Nigerians early October to embark on the nationwide #EndSARS protests; moving it from the annual social media outcry. They came out in their numbers to protest against police brutality, social injustices, bad governance and that enough is enough. And, to think that there are still security officers who would still utter such statement is very worrisome.

The assurance by government to reform the police cannot at this point be limited to the police, a complete reorientation of most Nigerian security agencies is more than necessary.

