Toluwanimi Onakoya November 10, 2020

From the notorious Hisbah Corps to crimes of blasphemy, there’s much to talk about | #TheYNaijaCover

Reports became public on Monday that the Kano State Hisbah Board had destroyed 1,975,000 bottles of beer, worth over N200 ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 9, 2020

Exposed! : 6 Nigerians convicted in UAE for allegedly funding Boko Haram | #TheYNaijaCover

Social media was abuzz when news of the conviction of six Nigerians over their alleged funding of insurgent group, Boko ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 6, 2020

A word for the wise: It is better to lose power and gain honour, Jonathan cautions Trump | #TheYNaijaCover

The whole world is silently watching and waiting for the declaration of the next President of the United States of ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 5, 2020

‘It have do:’ Senate panel asks Buhari to stop going abroad for medical trips | #TheYNaijaCover

What does it say when our very own Nigerian politicians are asking the president not to look to the abroad ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 4, 2020

Borrow Borrow: Nigeria’s penchant for loans drives her to South America| #TheYNaijaCover

The Muhammadu Buhari administration has been characterised with it’s need to acquire more and more debt for the nation. Nigeria ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 3, 2020

#LekkiMassacre: A letter from the LCC director to Nigerians| #TheYNaijaCover

From: Managing Director, LCCTo: NigeriansCC: TV I am sure you must be eagerly expecting the release of the CCTV footage ...

