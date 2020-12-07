“As a person living with HIV, I am treated worse than a criminal” – TV presenter, producer, and Activist, Mary Ero tells #WithChude

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, TV presenter, producer, and activist, Mary Ero, opens up to host and founder of Joy Inc., Chude Jideonwo, about the unfair treatment she gets from health care providers on account of her HIV status, and her hope despite her despair.

Speaking on her experience with stigmatization emanating from her HIV status, Mary Ero shared how emotionally toxic the relationship between people living with HIV and public health care providers remains in Nigeria.

“All my experiences in public hospitals have been nothing but emotionally draining. These people (doctors and nurses) treat people living with HIV as if they are criminals. In fact, I will not say they treat us like criminals because criminals would be treated better. We are treated like the vile of the earth,” she explained.

We come into the hospital at 5:30AM, so imagine what time we leave our houses, depending on where we are coming from. We are made to wait for 4 hours to see a doctor who will not even look at us, but will rather bury his or her face in a file. Questions that are meant to be asked to your face and with empathy would be directed to a file card. Therefore, we wait 4 hours for a cold conversation with the doctor. They don’t give you drugs until you are absolutely dying, because the drugs have to be rationed in fairness to them and only the sickly get it first.

The story is unending for people living with HIV. From rude nurses, to giving out bribes to be treated like a human being, to the lack of capacity for a country like Nigeria to properly take care of us. I am not only dealing with this illness, I am also dealing with the lack of empathy from the ones that are supposed to be providing me with all the health care I need,” she said.

Her despair as a person living with HIV has not left her without hope as she had decided to find joy and purpose in the most important person in her life – her daughter.

I think in all my despair, deep down, I want to live. I really want to live. I will attribute that to my daughter. Having a child is a responsibility, and a good and happy one at that. You want to give that child everything, and that includes your life,” she concluded.

With determination and courage to speak up about a topic that has been considered a taboo, Mary Ero continues to educate millions of Nigerians through her life on what it means to be a person living with HIV and how everyday life can be navigated regardless.

#WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit. New episodes of #WithChude show every Saturday at 9 pm on TVC Entertainment, with reruns every Sunday on Wazobia TV at 5 pm and every Thursday on EbonyLife TV at 7:30 pm.

An extended play podcast is up on Spotify, iTunes, among other podcast platforms every Wednesday at 10:00 am. Everyone can join the conversations

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Uroupa Kiakubu December 4, 2020

#EndSARS Reloaded: why Nigerian youths need to be more strategic in holding government accountable

“When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty” – Thomas Jefferson The above statement aptly captures the recent happenings in Nigeria today. ...

Ado Aminu December 3, 2020

Professor Yusuf’s short term solutions to terrorism may cause bigger problems

It is no news that Northern Nigeria is in the choke hold of a brand of religion that could ruin ...

Ado Aminu November 26, 2020

Why we must learn from The Aburi Accord

Nigeria’s checkered history is replete with points in time that make many people wonder in retrospect if things will be ...

Chinedu Okafor November 24, 2020

MTN Y’ello Star kicks into full gear as contestants face possible elimination

Following a seemingly lengthy delay, no doubt, partly because of the global pandemic that put a dent in everyone’s plans, ...

Ado Aminu November 23, 2020

Anambra guber aspirant wants to build 21 universities if elected, but here’s why it is ridiculous

As the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) enters its 8th month of strike, any right-thinking person vying for elective ...

Chinedu Okafor November 18, 2020

An alleged epidemic may be in Kogi and all eyes must be on the government to act right

If there is one lesson we can learn from the Coronavirus pandemic is the fact that healthcare is easily, if ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail