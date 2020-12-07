EndSARS: Yahaya Bello is out and about again or maybe tensed up too

From all indications, tension seems to be mounting among the political class as young Nigerians mobilise for a second phase of the #EndSARS protest. Not only have there been reports that the atmosphere in Lagos and Abuja are tensed with security operatives all over the place; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has also expressed worries over the protest.

In a broadcast Sunday, the governor urged the youth against embarking on another protest as he warned that it could be counter-productive. He added that Nigerians should consolidate on the gains of the last protest instead.

“I cannot in all good circumstances agree that the time is right for another #EndSARS protest, moreover, it seems to me that this is the time to consolidate on the gains of the last protest.” Yayaha Bello

To begin with, Nigerians are yet to see the gains he speaks of; and if there ever was any, they sure would be consolidating on them by now – put the judicial panels in perspective. It is a sad reality that the political class are yet to even scratch the surface of the #5for5 demands of the youth, they only seem to be making matters worse by oppressing Nigerians, even more, when they could have simply responded to the demands.

Young Nigerians demand good governance and for their rights to be respected as citizens – as it is in saner climes. And the government was given ample opportunity to prove themselves accountable to the people the very first time the youth woke up to the realisation that it was their duty to demand good governance and followed through with the first phase of the #EndSARS protest.

Sadly, the government completely blew an opportunity to get things right. And now, they are getting tensed up because the youth are not willing to give up just yet as the second phase of the #EndSARS protest gathers momentum. Nigerians believe we would not be talking about the second wave of protests if only the government had taken heed to the people’s demands and done the needful.

Besides, why is the political class scared of the people who are doing nothing other than holding them accountable? They did miss an opportunity to get things right during the first protest in October 2020; they might as well accept this as a second chance to do the needful now.

Reactions:

For people asking why we’re still using #EndSARs When the government has ended SARS, the #EndSARS is an embodiment of:



No to bad governance

No to corrupt leaders

No to Poverty

No to oppression



AND



Yes to a working system

Yes to a country we all would be safe



Pass it on — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) December 7, 2020

Second wave of #EndSARS protests have started in Lagos and Ibadan today. Young people across Nigeria are not willing to back down on the fight against police brutality and bad governance. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) December 7, 2020

It's like people in power have now simply accepted #EndSARS as another feature of Nigeria without any intention of doing anything to address the issue.



So they treat the protest the same way they treat the press, ASUU, NLC, etc. They issue warnings and move on. They will see. — Ayo Sogunro – An #EndSARS Promoter (@ayosogunro) December 7, 2020

We will always Rekindle because our priorities are still in place.



ASUU #ENDSARS LEKKI #ASUU #LEKKI pic.twitter.com/jYqrzZ4Hxm — Ife Olabisi (@lurvebisi) December 7, 2020

God please protect every protester that’s begun this second wave of physical protesting today. We’ve had enough deaths with this movement, we just want justice 🙏🏾#EndSARS — ebele. (@ebelee_) December 7, 2020

Lord as we start another protest again today please be with us we don't want to record any death, or any form of accident, go with us Amen…….#EndSARS retweet….. pic.twitter.com/UnjUK4ZfIL — Ekeh Adoration (@I_AM_Adoration) December 7, 2020