EndSARS revival: Why FG should erase the business-as-usual mentality

With the trauma of the shootings that ended the last spate of #EndSARS protests still fresh in Nigeria’s collective memory, Nigeria’s youth increase call to begin a new wave of protests. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Government is still foot-dragging on the issue of bringing the perpetrators of the Lekki shootings to book, while on the streets police and army brutality continue unabated.

Soldier Beats, Strips Lady Naked For Indecent Dressing In Ogun pic.twitter.com/dAxDEdmGzR — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) December 6, 2020

7th December #EndSARS

We move

No stopping pic.twitter.com/IjXXrJls5B — Egunjobi Bolarinwa Joshua (@Omoaraebj) December 7, 2020

The last protest was met with state-sanctioned violence in Abuja, where protesters were water-hosed and beaten – many were also arrested. A similar occurrence in Lagos has left many still in custody as they await trial, while dozens of protesters still have their accounts frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It makes sense, therefore, to wonder if the protests can get a foothold once more the way it did in October. And maybe the Nigerian government is banking on this.

A reminder that Nicholas Mbah & many others are still in custody for participating in the #EndSARS protests.

Join us, & call on the authorities

to release him & all other detainees who have been imprisoned solely for peacefully exercising their constitutional rights. https://t.co/tttcbOVkJK — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) December 2, 2020

So many people still in custody from the #EndSARS peaceful protests. We have been able to get over 95% of the cases reported to us out but even 5% still being in custody is still way too much.

I’ll share some context on that 5% — Moe (@Mochievous) November 29, 2020

Policemen and soldiers are already at lekki toll gate to stop protest. But we won’t back down #EndSARS — dec1 (@ChocBerry_) December 7, 2020

Major convention spots from the last protest are reportedly occupied by police and army personnel stationed, likely to keep people off those spots, but perhaps to simply maintain order.

If the former, it shows that the Nigerian government had not learnt from the gross mistakes of October 2020. Determined protesters are already convening across Lagos and Abuja with the powerful message that ‘It is a marathon, not a sprint.’

The Federal Government’s position on the matter is not hidden, just last week the Minister of Culture and Information, Lai Muhammad, had said that “Nothing will stop the government from probing #EndSARS protesters and bringing them to book.” The same has not been said about erring officers that extorted, maimed, and killed hundreds of Nigerians to the point that Nigerians could not take it anymore.

I love this generation, seriously this government messed with the wrong generation.

You can't stop a moving Tran#lekki#ASUU#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/MTxvxjStQ3 — #EndSarsNow (@fountainKA25) December 7, 2020

It is unclear if the government is intentionally doing everything but the things that #EndSARS is demanding for. It could just be a matter of incompetence on the government’s part. But it can also be callousness. Whatever it is, the government may have just found a formidable match in Nigeria’s long-suffering youth.