As he turns 35, Chude Jideonwo launches #WithChude on TV, Radio and Podcast

Nigerian lawyer, journalist, media entrepreneur, and founder of Joy, Inc., Chude Jideonwo, returns to mainstream media with the launch of his groundbreaking show, #WithChude on Television Continental (TVC), Nigerian Info, and major podcast platforms. The launch forms part of a series of specially curated activities to celebrate his 35th birthday.

A Y! Africa project in partnership with Joy, Inc., #WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia (video, audio, text, event) conversations and investigations that leverage the voice, network and passion of its host, Chude Jideonwo, to underline social issues, raise social consciousness, and spark social movements in a time where a cultural disruption is a video, blog, or picture away from happening.

Alongside #WithChude, other shows to be rolled out are The Daily Vulnerable, a two-minute daily inspirational, and Retail Religion, a two-hour radio show focused on religious faith and its impact on individuals and the society.

 

“#WithChude is at the frontline of movements around mental health, sexual abuse, and HIV/AIDS,” said Chude Jideonwo in a statement.

“With a focus on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit, the show will break new grounds, unsettle establishments, hold space for the less powerful, and reset societal attitudes on issues such as diversity, inclusiveness, and acceptance.”

#WithChude will kick off on TVC and podcast platforms from Sunday, 5 April, 2020. The Daily Vulnerable will run daily from Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, on TVC, Nigerian Info and across all major podcast platforms. Retail Religion will air on Radio Now and accessible as a podcast from Sunday, 3 May, 2020.

 

