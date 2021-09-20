BBNaija: Here are the housemates to make the finale amongst the nominated six

As we come a week closer to the finale of this season of the Big Brother Naija show, the stakes couldn’t be any higher. Its crunch time, and a slip up could be the difference between losing or winning N90 million in cash prizes.

Fortunately, all nine housemates left are in prime position to win it all, some more so than others, but two weeks is enough time to sway public opinion either which way. For the housemates up this week though, they have their work cut out for them as any little hiccup could be costly.

The nominated housemates for this week are Whitemoney, Saga, Nini, Pere, Angel and Queen. Without giving it much thought, Nini and Saga are in the most trouble. Matter of fact, a lot of viewers are probably itching to deny these two their votes, and they would most likely be in a celebratory mode if these two leave on Sunday.

On the other spectrum of things, Whitemoney is probably the safest. He is this season’s most beloved housemate, and barring a massive slip up like hitting a lady or talking smack about the audience there is no way he is leaving. Fortunately, these things are not in his nature.

Angel and Queen are in the middle of this, with Angel leaning more on the safe side and Queen on the danger zone. However, last week polls revealed that Angel may not be as strong as people initially thought. She was only able to secure around 16% fan vote and was literally 1% away from being evicted. So it would come as no surprise if Angel is evicted this Sunday, assuming Big Brother decides to evict three contestants.

Pere in this situation stands at a midpoint. On one hand, he has a tendency to infuriate fans, on the other hand, people just like him, and can appreciate the content he has brought to the show this season. He is most likely as safe as Whitemoney, as long as he doesn’t get into another bullying controversy.