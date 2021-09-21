BBNaija: Queen and White Money continue to dance around their true feelings

One of the major highlights of the past few weeks in the Big Brother Naija house has been the never-ending drama between Queen and White Money. Since last week, the pair have had a tough time defining what they truly are. One moment they are just friends, the next they are sharing a kiss like a couple.

While it’s no big deal for housemates in the Big Brother Naija house to get intimate with each other without a real connection, it is a big deal if it starts to constitute a problem. And problems have erupted between Queen and White Money over this particular subject.

Two days ago, White Money told Queen he is unhappy with the way she kisses Cross. Queen apologised, and has since been on her best behaviour. However, last night, she was infuriated to learn that White Money himself had kissed another housemate; JMK, while she was on the show.

Queen spoke to Angel about the whole incident, noting that out of respect for her friendship with White Money, she decided to stay away from other guys, just to learn that White Money is every bit as guilty as she is.

“I’m shocked he kissed JMK because he didn’t tell me anything and just admitted in front of other housemates. I asked him why he didn’t tell me and he said he does not owe me any explanation. What’s pissing me off is that White Money told me he’s done with our friendship if I continue kissing Cross in the house but he’s doing this to me and relaxed about it. I’ve been avoiding kissing Cross just to please him but I’ve been asking him about JMK and he kept denying and now he admitted in front of the housemates he kissed her. It’s annoying,” Queen told Angel.

Queen and White Money in the same night, resolved the issue between them. Although it didn’t revolve around the kiss, White Money apologised for often disregarding Queen’s feelings.

“I know I might have done somethings you don’t like but it’s left for you to tell me, then I make clarifications for my actions or apologise,” White Money said to Queen after she had told him that he often makes her feel like she is not good enough for him.