#BBNaija: How Jackie B and White Money finally arrived at same page with Boma

Today, on the Big Brother Naija show, White Money continued on his pursuit of Jackie B.

Following yesterday’s drama where Queen confronted White Money over getting closer to Jackie B, White Money, today decided to let Jackie B know the true reason behind’s Queen’s moodiness. He told her that Queen was upset because he didn’t seek her permission before going for the 29-year-old single mom.

Jackie B who simply listened in amazement wasn’t particularly shocked that she was at the center of White Money and Queen’s debacle. As the conversation stretched, it painted Queen in an unflattering light.

Jackie B didn’t seem pleased with what White Money had disclosed to her. “No wonder Boma japa,” she said.

White Money shared the same sentiment; wondering why Queen would feel entitled to an explanation from him, why he has feelings for someone. Jackie B sympathising with Boma over Queen is one thing, but for White Money who has over the past few weeks become close to Queen, to share same sentiments about her speaks volume.

Boma while in the house, told everyone how possessive and clingy Queen was, a habit she admitted to, before Big Brother stating that she gets very clingy when she likes someone. This is understandable seeing as she was honest. However, compared to her experience with Boma, it’s perplexing that Queen has never professed love to White Money. If she continues to insist that she’s just friends with White Money, then she should be fine that he likes someone else.

Up until today, Queen has refused to speak to White Money as they’ve been avoiding each other since last night. Worse still, the whole house has taken notice.

Where this would go is anyone’s guess. Queen should know that keeping a distance from her only true friend in the house is not a very smart move.

