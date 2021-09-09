Father and daughter arrested over abortion | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

ECOWAS suspends Guinea, announces mediation mission

West Africa bloc ECOWAS has decided to suspend Guinea following a recent coup in the country, Burkinabe Foreign Minister Alpha Barry said Wednesday after a virtual crisis summit. The Guardian reports.

School term delayed in Nigerian capital zone amid kidnapping crisis

The start of the school term has been pushed back to an unusually late date in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) without explanation, after schools in nearby states were targeted by kidnappers seeking ransoms. – Reuters reports.

Chad hopes for ‘favorable opinion’ from Glencore on debt restructuring

Unable to honor internal debt commitments, authorities in Chad are hoping for a “favorable opinion” from Glencore Plc on restructuring the country’s commercial debt, Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke said on Thursday. – Financial Post reports.

Father and daughter arrested over abortion

Abortion in Kenya is prohibited except for certain circumstances including danger to the life and health of the expectant mother. – African Entertainment reports.

Peer-to-peer trades are sustaining Nigeria’s crypto activity despite a ban

Seven months after Nigerian banks were barred from enabling cryptocurrency transactions, bitcoin remains an actively traded asset in the country, partly due to the presence of platforms that enable peer-to-peer transfers. – Quartz Africa reports.

