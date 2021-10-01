#BBNaija: Tega finds herself in a corner again, this time by her own hands

The Big Brother Naija show heavily reliant on drama and controversy had its fair share of both during this current season’s run. What is more interesting is the continuation of the drama and controversy outside the house.

The drama continues on the outside because the contestants can see first-hand if their audience is pleased with their lifestyle or not. Anything they say or do outside the house could be met with support and/or backlash. This has not particularly been the case for ex-BBN housemate; Tega.

While in the Big Brother Naija house, she thought that acting out a romantic script with Boma made for good TV content, and went ahead to build a sexual relationship with him despite being married. However, upon exiting the show, she came out to find a very infuriated audience, an audience that didn’t appreciate how Tega conducted herself in the house. Eventually, the fans forgave what had happened between her and Boma, or so we thought. The outrage came again when Tega took what most fans call a wrong step.

She came on an IG live interview to defend an action that irrefutably offended the masses. She said in the interview that she did not understand people’s outrage because of her affair with Boma. She noted that the show was rated for adults and sexual content was conceivable. “Like really, I had sex in the house? Wow, for a show that is rated 18, I think they should increase it to 40.” She said sarcastically.

Her defence here was perplexing at best. She may have forgotten that the audience did not care so much about the sexual content as much as the fact that they were infuriated that a married woman was having an affair on national TV. It goes without saying that the IG live did not boat well for her, as fans were only reminded of the fact that they dislike her.

They say all publicity is good publicity, but could Tega and Boma’s case be the exception. Sure, they are riding on the wave of being BBN contestants, but they are constantly receiving a lot of hate.

