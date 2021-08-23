BBNaija6: How Ebuka ‘destroyed’ two potential relationships in one night

Last night, during the Big Brother Naija Live Eviction show, Ebuka, in his usual manner, shook some very wobbling tables. At the end of the show, feelings were hurt and tears were shed over the revelations that were made and the fallout that followed.

It was a twisted icing on the cake that followed an already intense night of fake nominations and evictions, but as the saying goes “the show must go on.” And Ebuka did just that .

The first trouble Ebuka caused, was between Boma and Queen. He asked Boma who he would have chosen to go to the Head of House lounge with him, if Maria hadn’t told him to pick Jackie B. He said, Angel. This in itself was not a terrible response until Ebuka asked why he wouldn’t pick Queen instead.

Boma said he would, but Ebuka noted that it seemed like Queen was a fall back option and not the first choice like Angel. This of course would bring Queen to tears at the end of the night.

The second table he shook, unfortunately, had three people on it, all of whom felt terrible at the end of the night. It involved Saskay, Cross and JayPaul. Ebuka asked Saskay who she liked between the two men and her short response was that she enjoyed the attention from both guys. That was after she had reiterated that she told both guys separately that she liked them, but is not interested in any relationship in the house.

Of all three, JayPaul seemed to take it fairly well but Cross was visibly upset. After the live eviction show, he noted to Maria that he felt betrayed because he had to find out on national TV that he was in a love triangle. He also in Saskay’s words gave her an ‘attitude,’ which in turn upset her.

At the end of the night though, they were able to iron things out and Cross made it clear to a crying Saskay that he doesn’t want to be in a triangle. The night spelt bad news for those trying to ship Saskay and Cross.

Also, if there was anything between Boma and Queen, its safe to imagine that it has been thrown out the window. But this is the Big Brother House, and if there is something that can hardly be out of supply; drama ranks high.